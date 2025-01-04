Vote: Who Is The 2024 Georgia Girls Flag Football Quarterback Of The Year?
Is it time to think about who the Players of the Year is around the state? During the regular season, the Peach State’s best players have been on display and showing just why they could be the state's top star from the 2024 campaign.
We’ve selected 10 girls flag football quarterbacks from this season that we believe have stood out through the regular season and playoffs. With the state championships behind us, we look ahead at who was the best.
Who do you think was the Girls Flag Football Quarterback of the Year? Chime in, throw a name at us you think is deserving or just vote away in our poll below.
Voting concludes February 16, at 11:59 p.m.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Chelsea Njoku, McEachern
In leading McEachern to a state championship season, Njoku was terrific for the Indians under center. The quarterback ended the season completing 396-of-666 passes for 4,786 yards and 77 touchdowns. Also rushed for 428 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Audrey Jensen, Milton
The Eagles' signal caller had herself a terrific season throwing the rock, ending 2024 completing 303-of-472 passes for 3,907 yards and 54 touchdowns.
Serenity Hickman, Columbus
Hickman compiled some huge numbers through the air for Columbus in the fall, completing 328 passes for 4,247 yards and 80 touchdowns. On the ground, she rushed for 817 yards on 114 attempts and scored 12 times.
Jada Starr, Denmark
Playing as one of the state's top dual-threat quarterbacks, Starr was impressive this past season and completed 347-of-554 passes for 3,473 yards, 54 touchdowns and just eight picks. On the ground she rushed for 1,126 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Madalynn Cauley, Harris County
Whether Cauley was throwing or running the ball, she was always making plays. The Harris County dual-threat threw for 3,615 yards and 58 touchdowns. On the ground, Cauley ran for 1,222 yards on 128 attempts and scored 18 times.
Katie Smith, Locust Grove
When it came to touchdown-to-interception ratio, not many were as good as Smith was. The Locust Grove passer finished the campaign completing 308 passes for 3,444 yards, 77 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Kenzie Horton, Greenbrier
Horton was another quarterback that did a very good job with limiting turnovers through the air. Horton ended 2024 completing 247-of-373 passes for 2,685 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Addie Spak, Holy Trinity
The Holy Trinity quarterback ended the season having one of the best campaigns of any passers. Spak finished 2024 completing 332-of-491 passes for 3,388 yards and 45 touchdowns. Also rushed for 280 yards and five touchdowns.
Cameron Brock, South Forsyth
The senior signal caller capped her high school career with a bang, as she ended completing 380-of-622 passes for 3,456 yards and 47 touchdowns. On the ground, Brock rushed for 904 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Lyla Paradiso, Allatoona
Paradiso had impressive numbers despite not having the kind of yardage many on this list have. The quarterback finished completing 175-of-283 passes for 2,051 yards, 39 touchdowns and four interceptions.
