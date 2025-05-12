Vote: Who is the top returning girls basketball point guard in Georgia in 2025-2026
High School on SI Georgia is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Georgia high school girls' basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting point guards, making names for themselves, putting up efficient numbers during the 2024-2025 season.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Girls Basketball Point Guards in the state of Georgia
Kaytlin Arnold, Cartersville (Junior)
The 5'5 rising senior guard averaged 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 3.1 steals per game last season for the Lady Hurricanes.
Devin Bockman, Midtown (Junior)
Bockman averaged 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for the Lady Knights last season.
Claire Carlson, Cherokee Bluff (Junior)
Carlson averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.9 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game for the Lady Bears last season. Carlson also led the Lady Bears to the Class AAA State Championship.
Leah DeWitt, Marietta (Freshman)
The 5'8 rising sophomore point guard averaged 25.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season for the Lady Blue Devils.
Ansley Dunn, Cherokee (Freshman)
Dunn led the Lady Warriors to the Final Four this past season. She also led her team in assists per game this past season.
Kerri Fluellen, Josey (Junior)
The 5'7 rising senior point guard averaged 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a junior last season.
Camryn Golston, St. Francis (Junior)
Golston averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.8 steals per game for the Lady Knights last season.
Avynn Kniceley, South Forsyth (Sophomore)
The 5'5 point guard led the War Eagles to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs this past season.
Eliza Oechsle, Oconee County (Sophomore)
Oechsle is a competent three-level scorer who can be effective off the catch as well as the bounce. Oechsle averaged 14.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game as a sophomore this past season.
Ella Rainwater, Buford (Sophomore)
Rainwater is the true definition of a floor general where she also brings a load of physicality as an on-the-ball defender. On the offensive end, she is a pass-first point guard but can make defenses pay with her ability to hit open shots from the perimeter.
