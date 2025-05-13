Vote: Who is the top returning girls basketball shooting guard in Georgia in 2025-2026
High School on SI Georgia is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Georgia high school girls' basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting shooting guards, making names for themselves, putting up efficient numbers during the 2024-2025 season.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Girls Basketball Shooting Guards in the state of Georgia
Carly Bass, Sequoyah (Sophomore)
Bass averaged 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Chiefs last season.
Abbey Bensman, Pope (Junior)
Bensman surpassed the 1000-point milestone and also holds over 500 career rebounds in her three years playing varsity for the Lady Greyhounds.
Nyla Black, Horizon Christian (Sophomore)
Black averaged 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game for the Lady Warriors last season.
Kate Harpring, Marist (Junior)
The 5-10 rising senior guard is coming off an efficient season where she led the War Eagles to a 29-3 record and reached the state semifinals before coming up just short against Creekside. Harpring averaged 32.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 5.1 steals per game for the War Eagles this season
Bristol Kersh, Cherokee Bluff (Sophomore)
Kersh was named to the Class AAA All-State Team last season and helped lead her program to the State Championship.
Lydia Ledford, Buford (Junior)
Ledford led the Lady Wolves to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Elite 8 before having their season come to an end against Newton.
Bella Ragone, Mill Creek (Junior)
Ragone averaged 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Hawks. She was also nominated for the Ms. Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Makayla Roberson, River Ridge (Junior)
The 5'9 rising senior shooting guard averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for the Lady Knights last season.
Maddie Siuta, Dawson County (Junior)
Siuta was named to the Class AAAAAA All-Region Team last season. Siuta is a pure three-level scoring threat on the offensive end as well as having the ability to guard all five positions on the defensive end.
Adelyn Thompson, Rabun County (Sophomore)
Thompson was named to the Class A All-Second Team this past season for the Lady Wildcats.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App