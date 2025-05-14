Vote: Who is the top returning girls basketball small forward in Georgia in 2025-2026
High School on SI Georgia is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Georgia high school girls' basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting small forwards, making names for themselves, putting up efficient numbers during the 2024-2025 season.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Girls Basketball Small Forwards in the state of Georgia
Sophia Beaty, Apalachee (Freshman)
Beaty took home the All-County MVP award as a freshman this past season.
Kennedy Deese, Kell (Junior)
The 5'10 rising senior small forward was named to the Class AAAA All-State Team last season as a junior. She also led the Lady Longhorns to the Sweet 16 of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAA state playoffs.
Tori Epps, Heritage-Catoosa (Junior)
Epps was named the MVP at the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association (GBCA) All-Star Game.
Kaleigh Heywood, Collins Hill (Junior)
Heywood averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Lady Eagles as a junior last season.
Lyla Griffith, Cherokee (Junior)
Griffith led the Lady Warriors to the Class AAAAAA Final Four back in March.
Elana McMasters, Holy Innocents Episcopal (Junior)
McMasters led the Golden Bears to the Class AAA State Championship last season, as well as being named to the Class AAA All-State team.
Gabby Minus, Hebron Christian (Junior)
Minus led the Lady Lions to the State Championship Game before coming up short against Holy Innocents Episcopal. Minus has heard from the following programs; Alabama, Clemson, Virginia, Florida, Wake Forest, Georgia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and several others.
Finley Parker, River Ridge (Sophomore)
Parker averaged 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Lady Knights last season, where they won the Class AAAAA Championship.
Nakhai Worthy, Holy Innocents Episcopal (Junior)
Worthy helped lead the Golden Bears to the Class AAA State Championship, defeating Hebron Christian back on March 5.
Caroline Young, Milton (Junior)
Young averaged a near double-double last season for the Lady Eagles, where she averaged 9.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.