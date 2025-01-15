Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/14/2025)
Who was the Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Carly Bramlett of Christian Heritage
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Justyce McCoy, Brookwood
Broncos senior guard Justyce McCoy set a new school-record in their win over Meadowcreek last week with 10 steals. She finished with a double-double, scoring 33 points and 10 steals while also dishing out four assists in the win.
Kaci Demps, Lowndes
Vikings senior Kaci Demps was dominant in their 71-42 win over rival Valdosta. She led the way with 22 points and stole eight passes in the win.
CoCo Rudolph, Grayson
Rams junior guard CoCo Rudolph couldn’t be stopped in their win against Newton last week. She scored a game-high 27 points in the win.
Bristol Kersh, Cherokee Bluff
Bears sophomore Bristol Kersh was dominant in their win over East Hall last week. She scored a game-high 25 points and stole four passes in the win.
Laura Francis Willis, North Oconee
Titans standout Laura Francis Willis turned in a big night last week, scoring 21 points, dishing out five assists and stealing four passes.
Finley Parker, River Ridge
Sophomore standout Finley Parker was dominant in their win over Woodstock last week. She posted a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. She also dished out four assists in the win.
Eva Grace Bishop, Dawson
Senior standout Eva Grace Bishop did everything she could in a close loss to White County last week. She recorded a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the loss.
Kylie Watkins, White County
Senior standout Kyle Watkins helped lead White County to a big victory over Dawson last week, scoring a team-high 17 points. She also grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots in the win.
Kailyn Hamby, Creekview
Junior standout Kailyn Hamby had a big night for Creekview in their win over Pope last week. She scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists in the win.
Kyara Lawrence, New Manchester
Jaguars standout Kyara Lewis recorded a double-double in their win last week, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. She also stole four passes.
Gerziya Haggray, Statesboro
Blue Devils standout Gerziya Haggray recorded a double-double in their win last week, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Kerri Fluellen, Josey
In what was a dominant performance all around for Josey star Kerri Fluellen against Laney, the junior recorded a double-double, scoring 24 points and stealing 12 passes. She also dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds.
Annarose Tyre, Lambert
Longhorns senior Anna Rose was dominant in their win over South Forsyth last week. She scored a game-high 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists in the win.
Lillie Harris, Paulding County
Junior point guard Lillie Harris turned in a big performance last week for Paulding County, scoring a game-high 21 points in a win.
Milanni Abdus-Salaam, Sequoyah
Chiefs standout Milanni Abdus-Salaam was dominant in their win over Lassiter last week. She led the way with 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
Leah DeWitt, Marietta
Blue Devils freshman scored 22 of their 37 points last week in a loss, while also grabbing eight rebounds.
Ashanti Brown, Bryan County
A game-high 23 points and five steals from Ashanti Brown was more than enough to lead Bryan County to a victory over Bulloch Academy last week.