High School

Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/14/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Gary Adornato, Colin Hubbard

High School On SI

Who was the Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Carly Bramlett of Christian Heritage

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Justyce McCoy, Brookwood

Broncos senior guard Justyce McCoy set a new school-record in their win over Meadowcreek last week with 10 steals. She finished with a double-double, scoring 33 points and 10 steals while also dishing out four assists in the win. 

Kaci Demps, Lowndes

Vikings senior Kaci Demps was dominant in their 71-42 win over rival Valdosta. She led the way with 22 points and stole eight passes in the win. 

CoCo Rudolph, Grayson

Rams junior guard CoCo Rudolph couldn’t be stopped in their win against Newton last week. She scored a game-high 27 points in the win. 

Bristol Kersh, Cherokee Bluff

Bears sophomore Bristol Kersh was dominant in their win over East Hall last week. She scored a game-high 25 points and stole four passes in the win.

Laura Francis Willis, North Oconee

Titans standout Laura Francis Willis turned in a big night last week, scoring 21 points, dishing out five assists and stealing four passes. 

Finley Parker, River Ridge

Sophomore standout Finley Parker was dominant in their win over Woodstock last week. She posted a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. She also dished out four assists in the win. 

Eva Grace Bishop, Dawson

Senior standout Eva Grace Bishop did everything she could in a close loss to White County last week. She recorded a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the loss. 

Kylie Watkins, White County

Senior standout Kyle Watkins helped lead White County to a big victory over Dawson last week, scoring a team-high 17 points. She also grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots in the win. 

Kailyn Hamby, Creekview

Junior standout Kailyn Hamby had a big night for Creekview in their win over Pope last week. She scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists in the win. 

Kyara Lawrence, New Manchester

Jaguars standout Kyara Lewis recorded a double-double in their win last week, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. She also stole four passes. 

Gerziya Haggray, Statesboro

Blue Devils standout Gerziya Haggray recorded a double-double in their win last week, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. 

Kerri Fluellen, Josey

In what was a dominant performance all around for Josey star Kerri Fluellen against Laney, the junior recorded a double-double, scoring 24 points and stealing 12 passes. She also dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds. 

Annarose Tyre, Lambert

Longhorns senior Anna Rose was dominant in their win over South Forsyth last week. She scored a game-high 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists in the win. 

Lillie Harris, Paulding County

Junior point guard Lillie Harris turned in a big performance last week for Paulding County, scoring a game-high 21 points in a win. 

Milanni Abdus-Salaam, Sequoyah

Chiefs standout Milanni Abdus-Salaam was dominant in their win over Lassiter last week. She led the way with 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win. 

Leah DeWitt, Marietta

Blue Devils freshman scored 22 of their 37 points last week in a loss, while also grabbing eight rebounds. 

Ashanti Brown, Bryan County

A game-high 23 points and five steals from Ashanti Brown was more than enough to lead Bryan County to a victory over Bulloch Academy last week. 

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Colin Hubbard
COLIN HUBBARD

Home/Georgia