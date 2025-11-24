11 Central Florida Teams Advance to Football Regional Finals — Three Stay Perfect
More than a few Central Florida high school football teams have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Eleven area schools advanced to FHSAA regional championship games this Friday, Nov. 28. Three of those schools – DeLand, Vero Beach and Edgewater – remained undefeated at 12-0 after recording big regional semifinal wins last Friday.
Here is how Central Florida (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River counties) fared during regional semifinal action on Nov. 21, and who the winners play next in the regional finals on Friday, Nov. 28:
CLASS 7A
Region 1
DeLand 65, Boone 17. The top-seeded Bulldogs (12-0) host defending Class 7A state runner-up Lake Mary (9-3) next. Boone (10-2) ended its best season in years.
Lake Mary 50, Spruce Creek 20. The Rams take on DeLand next. The Hawks ended their season at 9-3.
Region 2
Venice 69, West Orange 35. West Orange finished its season at 10-2.
Region 3
Vero Beach 56, Lake Nona 14. The top-seeded Indians (12-0) host Dr. Phillips (9-3) next. Lake Nona finished its season at 8-4.
Dr. Phillips 22, Fort Pierce Central 21. With its upset of the third-seeded Cobras, sixth-seeded DP visits Vero Beach next.
CLASS 6A
Region 2
Armwood 49, Viera 0. The Hawks finished their season at 7-5.
South Lake 19, Kissimmee Osceola 13. The second-seeded Eagles (11-1) visit top-seeded Armwood (12-0) next.
CLASS 5A
Region 1
Mainland 36, Lynn Haven Mosley 31. Second-seeded Mainland (9-2) visits top-seeded Ponte Vedra (10-2) next.
Region 2
Edgewater 21, Tampa Bay Tech 0. The unbeaten and top-seeded Eagles (12-0) host second-seeded Lakeland (10-2) next.
CLASS 4A
Region 2
Jones 29, Ocala Vanguard 18. The top-seeded Tigers (10-2) host third-seeded Lake Wales (10-2) next.
CLASS 3A
Region 2
Bishop Moore 36, Gainesville Eastside 8. The top-seeded Hornets (11-1) next host second-seeded Eau Gallie (9-3) in a rematch of last year’s regional final.
Eau Gallie 35, Merritt Island 14. The Commodores next visit Bishop Moore. The Mustangs finished their season at 7-5.
CLASS 2A
Region 2
Cocoa 34, Clearwater Calvary Christian 33. The three-time defending state champ and third-seeded Tigers (7-4) visit top-seeded Bradford (11-1) next.
CLASS 1A
Region 2
Tampa Carrollwood Day School 49, Melbourne Central Catholic 6. The Hustlers finished their season at 3-8.
