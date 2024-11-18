Vote: Who should be the Georgia high school football Playoff Player of the Week? (11/18/2024)
With the post-season now underway, we are consolidating our weekly North and South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week polls into a single state-wide Georgia High School Football Playoff Player of Week poll.
As the chase for state championships got underway this week, several outstanding individual performances led the way. Here's our list of ones that stood out to us and we invite you to cast your vote(s) to select this week's winner.
Congratulations to last week's winners: PJ Wolfe of Collins Hill in North Georgia and Tre Lowndes of South Georgia.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jordan Do, Archer
Tigers junior quarterback turned in an incredible performance in their first-round upset of Harrison. He threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-42 win.
Jayden Barr, Eastside
Eagles senior running back Jayden Barr turned in a terrific regular season and that carried over into the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Facing Hampton, Barr rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns, and added a fourth when he intercepted a pass and returned it for a score.
Zion Johnson, Newton
Rams senior running back turned in yet another stellar performance rushing the football in their first-round win over McEachern. He carried the ball 27 times for 244 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Eli Lewis, Valdosta
Wildcats senior wide receiver Eli Lewis was dominant in their first-round win over Walton. He caught 11 passes for 225 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 35-27 win.
Tyrese Woodgett, Coffee
Trojans senior running back Tyrese Woodgett wreaked havoc on Jackson County in the first round of the playoffs. Carrying the ball 23 times, he rushed for 200 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win.
CJ Gray, Temple
Facing off against Putnam County in the first round of the playoffs, Tigers senior running back CJ Gray was dominant, rushing 19 times for 117 yards and four touchdowns in a win.
Katrell Webb, Collins Hill
Eagles junior defensive end Katrell Webb was dominant in their 35-14 win over Westlake in the first round of the playoffs. He led the team in tackles with eight, and recorded four tackles for a loss including two sacks.
Caden Waye, Ola
Mustangs sophomore running back was big in their playoff win over Flowery Branch. He carried the ball 20 times for 198 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek
Patriots sophomore quarterback did it with both his arm and legs in their playoff win over Adairsville. He threw for 285 yards and three scores and also rushed for two more scores in the win.
Isaiah Mitchell, Houston County
Bears senior wide receiver Isaiah Mitchell had his way with the Clarke Central secondary in their first-round playoff win. He caught 13 passes for 180 yards and scored two touchdowns in a win.
Foster Orris, West Forsyth
Wolverines senior running back had himself a night in their first-round win over Brookwood. He rushed 22 times for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 46 yards in the win.
Will Rajecki, Sequoyah
Chiefs junior running back Will Rajecki couldn’t be stopped in their first-round upset of Gainesville. He rushed 32 times for 209 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win.
Jalondi O’hara, Ware County
Gators sophomore wide receiver turned in a big performance in their first-round win over Tucker. He caught four passes for 127 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Akeondre Chaney, Upson-Lee
Knights senior wide receiver was dominant in their first-round win over Long County. He caught nine passes for 152 yards and scored two touchdows in the win.
Jaylen Elder, Morgan County
Bulldogs senior wide receiver Jaylen Elder came up huge in their 52-49 shootout win over East Jackson in the first round of the state playoffs. He caught eight passes for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Santyler Cartledge, Thomson
Bulldogs junior running back Santyler Cartledge had himself a night in their win over Pike County in the first round of the playoffs. He carried the ball 17 times for 180 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Ahmontae Pitts, Blessed Trinity
Titans junior running back Ahmontae Pitts found the end zone early and often in their win over Cass in the first round of the playoffs. He carried the ball 17 times for 110 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Charles Maxell, Bowdon
Red Devils quarterback Charles Maxell helped lead them to a first-round win over Taylor County Saturday, completing 11 of his 15 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
Brian Allen, East Paulding
Raiders senior wide receiver Brian Allen had himself a night against Efflingham County in the first round of the playoffs. He caught eight passes for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Marvis Parrish, Lowndes
Vikings senior running back carried the ball 16 times for 93 yards and scored three touchdowns in their first-round win over North Paulding.