Winnersville Classic returns between Lowndes and Valdosta: Live score updates
One of the most well known rivalries in all of the Southeastern United States takes place tonight at the 'Concrete Palace' when the Valdosta Wildcats take on crosstown foe Lowndes Vikings.
Both teams enter the contest with identical 8-1 records and each eyeing a deep postseason run in Class 6A this fall. A win in the Winnersville Classic would go a long way in helping catapault either program into next week's postseason.
Follow along with us here at High School On SI Georgia as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.
Winnersville Classic to feature two 8-1 teams in Lowndes and Valdosta
(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Valdosta
Lowndes
Pregame
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm Eastern Time
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega