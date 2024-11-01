High School

Winnersville Classic returns between Lowndes and Valdosta: Live score updates

The Vikings and Wildcats clash in a battle for South Georgia supremacy

Andy Villamarzo

Marvis Parrish/X

One of the most well known rivalries in all of the Southeastern United States takes place tonight at the 'Concrete Palace' when the Valdosta Wildcats take on crosstown foe Lowndes Vikings.

Both teams enter the contest with identical 8-1 records and each eyeing a deep postseason run in Class 6A this fall. A win in the Winnersville Classic would go a long way in helping catapault either program into next week's postseason.

Follow along with us here at High School On SI Georgia as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.

(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Valdosta

Lowndes

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Published
