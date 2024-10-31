10 best high school football games in the country (11/1/2024)
The 2024 high school football regular season is coming to a close in many states, and playoffs are already up and running in others.
The High School on SI staff already made its predictions for the week as we track the top games across the country.
Here are the games we're watching and a little bit about each matchup:
TOP 10 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES OF THE WEEK
IMG Academy (Florida) vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
When: Friday, 7 p.m. ET | Score prediction: St. Frances Academy, 35-32
SFA may have three losses, but it shouldn’t need a blueprint to hand football factory IMG its second loss of the year. The Panthers are rock solid on both ends and have played the nation’s best two teams — Mater Dei and Duncanville —as well as anyone. SFA in a shootout.
Valdosta (Georgia) vs. Lowndes (Georgia)
When: Friday, 7 p.m. ET | Score prediction: Lowndes, 28-21
Four-star Georgia-committed tailback Todd Robinson’s health may be the difference in Valdosta’s upset chances on the road at No. 14 Lowndes. He returned from injury last week, but still might not be 100 percent.
Milton (Georgia) vs. Roswell (Georgia)
When: Friday, 7 p.m. ET | Score prediction: Milton, 35-10
Eastern Kentucky-committed tailback TJ Lester (905 rushing yards) should surpass the 1,000-yard mark on the season and the Eagles, the No. 1 ranked team in Georgia, should close out the regular season undefeated — even against a Roswell team that has only blown teams out since its early lopsided loss to Buford.
Carrollton (Georgia) vs. Douglas County (Georgia)
When: Friday, 7 p.m. ET | Score prediction: Carrollton, 31-29
I sure wouldn’t want to face Julian Lewis and Carrollton, the nation’s No. 8-ranked team, coming out of a bye — even at home. But anything can happen with the Region 2-6A title on the line.
Mater Dei (California) vs. Orange Lutheran (California)
When: Friday, 7 p.m. PT | Score prediction: Mater Dei, 42-17
The Monarchs, the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, showed last week that perhaps nobody will stand in its way this year in a 59-14 thrashing of the then-nation’s No. 2-ranked team and rival St. John Bosco. Yes, even a solid Orange Lutheran group sitting on the national rankings bubble.
St. John Bosco (California) vs. JSerra Catholic (California)
When: Friday, 7 p.m. PT | Score prediction: Bosco, 28-17
Head coach Jason Negro was all class as Mater Dei danced its way to a blowout win over Bosco last week, and St. John Bosco is just far too talented to drop two straight — even against a talent-laden JSerra.
Clovis East (California) vs. Clovis North (California)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. PT | Score prediction: 38-35, Clovis East
A rivalry game between two teams similarly ranked neighboring foes? Call it a coin toss, and advantage Clovis East, which is led by UC Davis-bound QB Tyus Miller (1,973 pass yards, 27 TDs, 492 rush yards), who has been marvelous all year.
Clarkston (Michigan) vs. Lake Orion (Michigan)
When: Friday, 7 p.m. CT | Score prediction: 14-12, Lake Orion
Lake Orion, the No. 15-ranked team in Michigan, needed (even just a little) more offense in an 8-7 loss to Saline. What’s a better rallying cry than wanting to snap a three-game skid in epic fashion at home against No. 12 Clarkston?
Maple Grove (Minnesota) vs. Eden Prairie (Minnesota)
When: Friday, 7 p.m. CT | Score prediction: 35-17, Maple Grove
Maple Grove, Minnesota’s top-ranked 6A team, rolled through its first round playoff matchup with winless Burnsville last week. Even though Eden Prairie (6-3) presents a much tougher task, I expect Maple Grove to prevail and advance to the round of eight.
North Shore (Texas) vs. King (Texas)
When: Friday, 7 p.m. CT | Score prediction: 45-3, North Shore
The nationally ranked Mustangs already cleared their biggest UIL 6A District 23 hurdle in dramatic comeback fashion last week over nationally ranked Atascocita after QB Kaleb Bailey’s district title-saving final drive. So long as North Shore doesn’t look too far ahead to its regular season finale against Summer Creek next week, expect a blowout of C.E. King.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports