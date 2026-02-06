California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Final Top 25 rankings, Feb. 6
Sierra Canyon maintained its No. 1 spot all season long. The regular season concluded Wednesday, Feb. 4. The CIF Southern Section will release its playoff pairings Saturday, Feb. 7 and the playoffs will start Wednesday, Feb. 11.
The Open Division's field size is still a question mark, but senior reporter Tarek Fattal predicts 12. Here's the breakdown of what he thinks is the best format in 2026.
NOTE: The final computer rankings that determine the playoff pairings will be released Saturday.
Here are the FINAL Top 25 expert rankings for the 2025-26 season:
1. SIERRA CANYON (22-1)
The Trailblazers stayed No. 1 wire to wire this season and went unbeaten in the Mission League. The tournament final was canceled. HERE'S WHY
2. REDONDO UNION (25-3)
The team nobody is talking about enough, and capable of winning the whole thing. Bay League champs.
3. SANTA MARGARITA (26-3)
Eagles win the Trinity League for a second year in a row, and did it with a 57-56 win over St. John Bosco without star Kaden Bailey scoring a point.
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (20-7)
Braves finish second in the Trinity League. Christian Collins is all-world.
5. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (19-6)
Tyran Stokes who? NaVorro Bowman Jr. is the guy in Sherman Oaks.
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (22-5)
Wolverines finish in 5th place in the Mission League, but do not count them out. Coach David Rebibo will lock his team in the gym as the postseason approaches.
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (25-5)
The Huskies win the Big VIII League. Josh Giles is likely back in the Open Division.
8. LA MIRADA (22-6)
Gene Roebuck leading the way. Matadores are Gateway League champs, again.
9. ETIWANDA (26-2)
The Eagles avenge their earlier season loss to Damien in the Baseline League tournament championship.
10. DAMIEN (26-5)
The Spartans are capable to make noise in the Open Division with its well-rounded group.
11. ST. FRANCIS (21-8)
If Cherif Millogo is healthy, the Golden Knights are an Open Division quality team and their scores show that although this squad might be one year early.
12. CRESPI (19-11)
The Celts could be an Open Division team after beating Harvard-Westlake and a narrow four-point loss to Notre Dame in the Mission League tournament.
13. JSERRA (19-12)
The Lions finish third in the Trinity League. They could be the No. 1 team in Division 1 as an automatic qualifier.
14. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-6)
Harvey Kitani has a chance to win a Division 1 title with this group.
15. CREAN LUTHERAN (21-7)
An Open Division roster that could be playing in Division 1. Nice first-year for coach Austin Loeb. Crestview League champs
16. INGLEWOOD (25-5)
Jason Crowe Jr. led the Sentinels to the Ocean League title.
17. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (24-2)
Coach Doug Mitchell is at it again.
18. BRENTWOOD (25-3)
Ethan Hill has blossomed this season. Eagles earn a share of the Gold Coast League title.
19. CROSSROADS (17-11)
Roadrunners earn share of Gold Coast League title. No D1 playoff team wants to see Shalen Sheppard and Evan Willis.
20. CORONA DEL MAR (27-1)
The Sea Kings find themselves super high in the computer rankings, and are looking at a potential Open Division berth.
21. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (22-6)
The Crusaders win the Olympic League. Freshman Will Conroy Jr. will be league MVP.
22. LOYOLA (15-15)
The Cubs earn an automatic playoff berth after finishing fourth in the Mission League under new coach Cam Joyce.
23. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (19-8)
SGA will be a tough out in the playoffs, but needs to polish things up.
24. MILLIKAN (22-6)
The Rams go 12-0 and win the Moore League.
25. OAKS CHRISTIAN (23-5)
Outright Marmonte League champs.
