California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
Here are High School On SI's CIF-Southern Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 9.
The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 1 | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22 | Dec. 29 | Jan. 5 | Jan. 12 | Jan. 19 | Jan. 26 | Feb. 2
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (27-1 – 1st last week)
CIF-Southern Section playoff seedings couldn't have gone much better for Ontario Christian. The Knights earned the No. 1 seed in the Open Division and drew Rancho Christian and JSerra in pool play, two teams they already beat by 20 points this season.
2. SIERRA CANYON (25-2 – 2nd)
Officially four for four on sweeping the Mission League, and that's not likely to change any time soon. Sierra Canyon's upcoming playoff rematch with Corona Centennial is intriguing, as Centennial played the Trailblazers down to a 62-55 finish on Dec. 30 and has improved since then.
3. ETIWANDA (27-2 – 3rd)
While they are No. 3 in our Southern Section power rankings, the Eagles are plenty deserving of the No. 2 seed in the Open Division and are arguably the hottest team going in. Etiwanda is on a 19-game winning streak and hasn't lost with star transfers Tess Oldenburg and Jaylee Moore in the lineup.
4. SAGE HILL (24-4 – 4th)
Barring a shocking upset of a top-three seed, the juiciest story in CIF-SS Open Division pool play is Sage Hill entering on a 19-game tear and sharing a pool with Mater Dei. They have a full head of steam going into arguably their best chance yet to get the monkey off their back against the only team that has consistently kept them from establishing themselves as Orange County's best.
5. MATER DEI (23-5 – 6th)
Mater Dei shook off the Ventura loss, returned to the top five, and completed a sweep of the Trinity League with a 60-46 win over JSerra.
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-3 – 5th)
McDonald's All-American Cydnee Bryant has been unreal in the Huskies' last six games, all wins, averaging 23.3 points, 20.2 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game.
7. JSERRA (19-6 – 7th)
The Lions earned the No. 8 seed to make the CIF-SS Open Division for the first time in program history.
8. OAK PARK (19-7 – 9th)
Oak Park made program history by making the CIF-SS Open Division playoffs as the No. 11 seed.
9. FAIRMONT PREP (16-12 – 8th)
Fairmont Prep will have revenge on its mind as it enters CIF-SS Open Division pool play paired up with Ontario Christian and JSerra. It lost 68-64 to Rancho Christian, which it had previously beaten 109-89, to end the regular season.
10. VENTURA (24-4 – 10th)
One of a handful of arguable favorites to win CIF-SS Division 1. Ventura has won 13 straight with its last loss coming on Dec. 29 against Kenwood (IL).
11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (22-6 – 11th)
Open Division-bound for the first time in program history after closing the regular season with a 68-64 revenge win over Fairmont Prep. While technically it allowed a lot of points, Rancho Christian's defense was fantastic last week when you factor in its pace and style of play. Fairmont Prep scored 109 points in their first meeting, and Rancho's other game was a respectable 85-65 loss to Ontario Christian, the highest-powered offense in the country, in a game we thought might end closer to 150-110. The Eagles will be a heavy underdog facing Ontario Christian and JSerra in pool play, but they're as scary as ever right now.
12. MORENO VALLEY (16-11 – 10th)
Another prime contender to win CIF-SS Division 1 after splitting the Ivy League title with Open Division selection Rancho Christian.
13. REDONDO UNION (17-9 – 14th)
Open Division-bound for the first time since 2018-19. The Sea Hawks closed the regular season with a 56-36 win over Mira Costa to sweep the Bay League and will look to make noise against Sage Hill and Mater Dei in pool play.
14. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (24-4 – 12th)
With an excellent resume and a balanced starting five, Valencia can match up with most roster constructs and is a solid pick to go all the way in CIF-SS Division 1.
15. BRENTWOOD (23-6 – 15th)
One could argue that the Eagles are the team to beat in CIF-SS Division 1 even without bringing up that they've made three straight section title games and won two of them. And then there's the aforementioned pedigree. Brentwood has won 20 of its last 22 games, losing only to Corona Centennial and Fairmont Prep, with a slew of wins over state-ranked teams including multiple other D1 title threats. Sophomore transfer Mikaella Kawahito averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds shooting 38% from downtown after becoming eligible on Dec. 26.
16. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (20-5 – 17th)
The Jesters are in the CIF-SS Open Division for the first time ever – and all the way up as the No. 7 seed. Saint Joseph hasn't beaten any particularly highly-ranked teams, but it has been an absolute machine against a long list of very good teams outside of the section's top 15 to 20, so it's easy to see why it did well in computer rankings.
17. LA SALLE (24-4 – 18th)
Despite going 0-1 last week and losing to Saint Joseph (Lakewood), La Salle rises with Villa Park dropping. La Salle is an X-factor in the D1 playoffs without many high-ranking wins nor any bad losses.
18. ESPERANZA (19-9 – 19th)
With a 2-0 record against Villa Park, Esperanza has another undisputed conference title and its highest ranking since the opening weeks of the season.
19. VILLA PARK (21-7 – 16th)
Villa Park has had a tremendous season, but its torrid pace fell off in the last month. Can it rally to make a Division 1 playoff run?
20. SANTA MARGARITA (17-10 – 20th)
Santa Margarita ran out of gas at the end of Trinity League play, losing to JSerra and Orange Lutheran after beating them previously. But it was still quite a regular season for the Eagles, who no one will look forward to facing in the D1 playoffs.
21. FLINTRIDGE PREP (22-3 – 21st)
It'll be No. 21 versus No. 22 on Thursday as Flintridge Prep opens the playoffs as a heavy favorite. It faces Rialto, which it beat 71-40 earlier in the season, and has home court advantage.
22. RIALTO (23-3 – 22nd)
As we just mentioned, the odds appear to be stacked against Rialto in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. But Rialto's 31-point loss to Flintridge Prep was in November, and we are now well into February. Rialto's only other losses were against Valencia (Valencia) and JSerra, and both were close games.
23. OAK HILLS (21-5 – 23rd)
While Oak Hills would be an underdog later on in the playoffs if it goes on a long run in D1, it has to like its chances to start off on a strong note. It gets a home game against Mira Costa, a perennially tough out but not a team that currently possesses a win against ranked competition.
24. BECKMAN (23-5 – 24th)
Beckman is a light favorite at home over Marlborough to open the D1 playoffs, which it enters with a seven-game winning streak to its name.
25. ORANGE LUTHERAN (17-8 – Bubble)
Trinity League victories over JSerra and Santa Margarita make Orange Lutheran an intriguing wildcard entering the D1 title hunt.
ON THE BUBBLE:
LOS OSOS, NORTH (TORRANCE), TROY, ROSARY ACADEMY, PORTOLA (IRVINE), ST. MARGARET'S, BISHOP MONTGOMERY