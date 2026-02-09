Top 25 California Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
It's finally time for high school basketball playoffs in California.
With some of the CIF's member sections starting their postseasons this week, there haven't been many shakeups near the top of the statewide rankings for quite a while now. But that could change quickly at any time for the rest of the 2025-26 season.
Here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 9.
The rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22 | Dec. 29 | Jan. 5 | Jan. 12 | Jan. 19 | Jan. 26 | Feb. 2
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (27-1 – 1st last week)
CIF-Southern Section playoff seedings couldn't have gone much better for Ontario Christian. The Knights earned the No. 1 seed in the Open Division and drew Rancho Christian and JSerra in pool play, two teams they already beat by 20 points this season.
2. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (19-2 – 2nd)
Still yet to allow even 30 points in WCAL play with three games left in the regular season. It's harder than ever to imagine the Monarchs failing to secure yet another sweep of the Central Coast Section and NorCal regional Open Division titles.
3. SIERRA CANYON (25-2 – 3rd)
Officially four for four on sweeping the Mission League, and that's not on pace to change any time soon. Sierra Canyon's upcoming playoff rematch with Corona Centennial is intriguing, as Centennial played the Trailblazers down to a 62-55 finish on Dec. 30 and has improved since then.
4. ETIWANDA (27-2 – 4th)
While they are No. 3 in our Southern Section power rankings, the Eagles are plenty deserving of the No. 2 seed in the Open Division and arguably the hottest team going in. Etiwanda is on a 19-game winning streak and hasn't lost with star transfers Tess Oldenburg and Jaylee Moore in the lineup.
5. SAGE HILL (24-4 – 5th)
Barring a shocking upset of a top-three seed, the juiciest story in CIF-SS Open Division pool play is Sage Hill entering on a 19-game tear and sharing a pool with Mater Dei. They have a full head of steam going into arguably their best chance yet to get the monkey off their back against the only team that has consistently kept them from establishing themselves as Orange County's best.
6. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (17-2 – 6th)
Freshman Dylan Horton dropped 34 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, and six assists on 16-23 shooting in last week's 103-21 annihilation of Kimball.
7. MISSION HILLS (17-9 – 7th)
Keep an eye out for Wednesday's battle with Westview. The Grizzlies were held to 53 points at home in an eight-point win against Westview on Jan. 28 even though Bay Cordova amazed with 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Now they look to cement the undisputed North County - Palomar title on the road.
8. SAN RAMON VALLEY (22-3 – 8th)
San Ramon Valley got one more statement win in before the regular season was over, a 70-37 blowout of Pinewood.
9. MATER DEI (23-5 – 11th)
If not for its Jan. 31 upset loss to Ventura, Mater Dei would be at least a couple of spots higher after yet another sweep of the Trinity League. It returned to the top 10 with a 60-46 win over JSerra to seal the deal and got the No. 5 seed in the CIF-SS Open Division playoffs.
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-3 – 10th)
McDonald's All-American Cydnee Bryant has been unreal in the Huskies' last six games, all wins, averaging 23.3 points, 20.2 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game.
11. JSERRA (19-6 – 12th)
WIth Clovis West going down, JSerra actually rises despite losing 60-46 to Mater Dei in its only game of the week. The Lions earned the No. 8 seed to make the CIF-SS Open Division for the first time in program history.
12. CLOVIS (17-9 – 17th)
It's official: the Cougars have clinched a TRAC title by beating the Clovis West 54-44 on the road. And if they beat Central East at home on Tuesday, it'll be a historic undisputed title. No matter what happens from here, 2025-26 has already been a great way to go out for Clovis' elite senior core – and it's still the regular season. Clovis has won six straight and 10 of its last 11 with only the now-avenged Clovis West loss.
13. CLOVIS WEST (25-3 – 9th)
It's not often that Clovis West has its back against the wall in the standings and rankings. After losing 54-44 at home to Clovis, the Golden Eagles need Central East to defeat Clovis on the final day of the regular season to keep their TRAC title streak alive. If Central East wins and Clovis West takes care of Clovis North, it's a three-way tie for first. And no matter what happens, it'll be a dogfight again the next week for the Central Section title.
14. CARONDELET (22-4 – 14th)
Carondelet enters the EBAL tournament with a full head of steam and opens up on Wednesday against Dublin.
15. OAK PARK (19-7 – 16th)
Oak Park has made program history by making the CIF-SS Open Division playoffs as the No. 11 seed.
16. FRANCIS PARKER (16-7 – 13th)
The favorite at home to make it 2-0 on the season against La Jolla Country Day for a league crown, Francis Parker came up short and will presumably split the title. It was an 18-point swing from the previous game in LJCD's direction as the Torreys won 55-50. Francis Parker would've dropped more if not for its previous win over LJCD.
17. FAIRMONT PREP (16-12 – 14th)
Fairmont Prep will have revenge on its mind as it enters CIF-SS Open Division pool play paired up with Ontario Christian and JSerra. It lost 68-64 to Rancho Christian, which it had previously beaten 109-89, to end the regular season.
18. VENTURA (24-4 – 18th)
One of a handful of arguable favorites to win CIF-SS Division 1. Ventura has won 13 straight with its last loss coming on Dec. 29 against Kenwood (IL).
19. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (22-6 – 21st)
Open Division-bound for the first time in program history after closing the regular season with a 68-64 revenge win over Fairmont Prep. While it still technically allowed a lot of points, Rancho Christian's defense was fantastic last week when you factor in its pace and style of play. Fairmont Prep scored 109 points in their first meeting, and Rancho's other game was a respectable 85-65 loss to Ontario Christian, the highest-powered offense in the country, in a game we thought might end closer to 150-110. The Eagles will be a heavy underdog facing Ontario Christian and JSerra in pool play, but they're as scary as ever right now.
20. CENTRAL EAST (17-8 – 19th)
If before the season Central East were offered a one game do-or-die situation at Clovis for a slice of the TRAC title, many or most Bengals fans would've been on board. That's what's going down on Tuesday in the final game of the regular season.
21. PRIORY (15-5 – 19th)
Assuming it holds up against Menlo, Notre Dame (Belmont), and Harker, all of which it blew out in January, Priory will have officially dethroned Pinewood as the WBAL - Foothill champion via sweep. Ugreat Daniels and co. won their two battles with Pinewood by a total of three points, 82-79.
22. MORENO VALLEY (16-11 – 23rd)
Another prime contender to win CIF-SS Division 1 after splitting the Ivy League title with Open Division selection Rancho Christian.
23. REDONDO UNION (17-9 – 24th)
Open Division-bound for the first time since 2018-19. The Sea Hawks closed the regular season with a 56-36 win over Mira Costa to sweep the Bay League and will look to make noise against Sage Hill and Mater Dei in pool play.
24. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (24-4 – 25th)
With an excellent resume and a balanced starting five, Valencia can match up with most roster constructs and is a solid pick to go all the way in CIF-SS Division 1.
25. BRENTWOOD (23-5 – Bubble)
One could argue that the Eagles are the team to beat in CIF-SS Division 1 even without bringing up that they've made three straight section title games and won two of them. And then there's the aforementioned pedigree. Brentwood has won 20 of its last 22 games, losing only to Corona Centennial and Fairmont Prep, with a slew of wins over state-ranked teams including multiple other D1 title threats. Sophomore transfer Mikaella Kawahito averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds shooting 38% from downtown after becoming eligible on Dec. 26.
ON THE BUBBLE:
SAINT JOSEPH (LAKEWOOD), BUCHANAN (CLOVIS), PIEDMONT, LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY, SAINT FRANCIS (MOUNTAIN VIEW), ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN, ST. IGNATIUS, CLAYTON VALLEY CHARTER, LA SALLE, BISHOP O'DOWD, SANTA MARGARITA, ESPERANZA, VILLA PARK, CARUTHERS, CARDINAL NEWMAN, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS, VANDEN, PINEWOOD