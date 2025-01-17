High School

UConn’s Geno Auriemma watches No. 1 2027 girls basketball prospect dazzle at Hoophall Classic

Ontario Christian (California) sophomore PG Kaleena Smith dazzled in a convincing victory in front of the Hall of Fame coach.

Dec 3, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Holy Cross Crusaders at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Most of the time, college coaches have to travel to see recruits. But for UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, he didn’t have to go too far to watch the nation’s No. 1 girls basketball recruit in the 2027 class.

Ontario Christian (California) sophomore point guard Kaleena Smith was playing at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon against Christ the King (New York).

Smith delivered in front of Auriemma, tallying 26 points, 12 assists and five steals. She was 10 of 13 from the field in an 87-75 victory. She was named MVP of the game.

Ontario Christian (CA) Kaleena Smith named MVP of the team’s victory over Christ the King (NY) at 2025 Hoophall Classic. / Tarek Fattal

UConn’s campus is about an hour away from Springfield College, where the Hoophall is hosted every January. Auriemma has won 11 NCAA national championships, more than 1,200 games and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Smith, who is averaging 25.7 points, 4.8 steals and 7.9 assists per game this season, is scheduled for an unofficial visit to UConn’s campus Saturday while she's back East, according to a report from 247Sports.com.

Auriemma also got to watch a pair of top 2028 prospects in Sydney Douglas, a 6-foot-7 forward, and Tatianna Griffin, a crafty scoring guard, while watching Ontario Christian.

Christ the King has prospects, too, in sophomore point guard Arielle Lopez and junior center Olivia Vukosa, a Croatian international.

Griffin added 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Vukosa had a monster game with 25 points and nine rebounds on 9 of 11 shooting.

TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

