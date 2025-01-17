UConn’s Geno Auriemma watches No. 1 2027 girls basketball prospect dazzle at Hoophall Classic
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Most of the time, college coaches have to travel to see recruits. But for UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, he didn’t have to go too far to watch the nation’s No. 1 girls basketball recruit in the 2027 class.
Ontario Christian (California) sophomore point guard Kaleena Smith was playing at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon against Christ the King (New York).
Smith delivered in front of Auriemma, tallying 26 points, 12 assists and five steals. She was 10 of 13 from the field in an 87-75 victory. She was named MVP of the game.
UConn’s campus is about an hour away from Springfield College, where the Hoophall is hosted every January. Auriemma has won 11 NCAA national championships, more than 1,200 games and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.
Smith, who is averaging 25.7 points, 4.8 steals and 7.9 assists per game this season, is scheduled for an unofficial visit to UConn’s campus Saturday while she's back East, according to a report from 247Sports.com.
Auriemma also got to watch a pair of top 2028 prospects in Sydney Douglas, a 6-foot-7 forward, and Tatianna Griffin, a crafty scoring guard, while watching Ontario Christian.
Christ the King has prospects, too, in sophomore point guard Arielle Lopez and junior center Olivia Vukosa, a Croatian international.
Griffin added 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Vukosa had a monster game with 25 points and nine rebounds on 9 of 11 shooting.