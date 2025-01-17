Hoophall Classic high school basketball live updates: scores, stats, highlights
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — The program for the Spalding Hoophall Classic has the words ‘Stars of the Future’ lettered across the front with pictures of Jason Tatum, Jalen Green and Juju Watkins — all players that competed in the Hoophall before reaching superstardom.
Blake Arena, which sits on the campus of Springfield College, will host the nation’s best boys and girls high school basketball teams from Friday, Jan. 17 to Monday, Jan. 20, including 10 notable California teams.
Star players AJ Dybantsa, Cameron and Cade Boozer, Darryn Peterson and Brayden Burries are expected to highlight this year’s edition of the Hoophall.
This page will constantly update with scores, box scores and some highlights of each game via senior reporter Tarek Fattal, who is on site all weekend.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
Santa Barbara (CA) 66, Ridgefield (CT) 52: Santa Barbara’s Diesel Lowe and Luke Zuffelato anchored the Dons from a 10-point deficit to make the 3,000-mile trek from California worth it.
Zuffelato, who’s been making waves with his game-winning shots the last couple weeks, tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists en route to a game MVP performance. Lowe scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half.
Alex Hickey led Ridgefield with 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting.
GAME MVP: Luke Zuffelato, Sr.
FINAL BOX SCORE
3PM - GIRLS: Christ the King (NY) vs. Ontario Christian (CA)
4:30PM - GIRLS: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs. Archbishop Mitty (CA)
6PM - IMG Academy (FL) vs. Wasatch Academy (UT)
7:30PM - Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Montverde Academy (FL)