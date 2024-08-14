2024 Top 25 National Volleyball Preseason Rankings (8-14-2024)
When it comes to high school volleyball, the Golden State usually lives up to its name. And 2024 should not be a whole lot different.
Catholic school power Mater Dei leads a five-school California contingent in te 2024 SBLive Sports Power 25 National Girls Volleyball preseason rankings. The co-ed college preparatory school out of Santa Ana begins the season ranked No. 1 in our poll, just ahead of defending national champion Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.).
Other California schools that cracked our Top 25 are: No. 6 Cathedral Catholic, No. 8 Mira Costa, No. 15 Archbishop Mitty, and No. 24 Saint Francis (Mountain View). Despite California’s presence, there are 17 states represented overall in our preseason poll. Texas has three schools ranked, while Georgia and Illinois have two each.
Mater Dei is coming off a 43-2 season in which it won the CIF Open Division state championship – their seventh overall. The Monarchs also won the Volleypalooza (Texas) and Durango Fall Classic (Nev.) titles last season.
The SBLive Power 25 national high school volleyball rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (43-2)
Last year: 2
The Monarchs last year finished No. 2 in our final poll after beating 2022 national champion Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) and Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) by 3-1 scores to win the CIF Open Division state championship. The Monarchs also won the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament in Texas and Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas. They finished the season with a 24-match win streak. Mater Dei lost a lot to graduation, including star setter Julia Kakkis (Brown), Libero Malyssa Cawa (Stanford), and outside hitters Isabel Clark (San Diego) and Cymarah Gordon (Michigan). But the Monarchs are projected to return 11 players, including junior outside hitter Layli Ostovar and senior setter Ayva Ostovar.
2. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (33-0)
Last year: 1
The Royals last year were SBLive’s national champion after repeating as Class 4A state champion with a 3-1 victory against Castle, extending their win streak to an incredible 67 matches dating to the second match of the 2022-23 season. HSE, however, was decimated by graduation, losing seven players, including All-American Lauren Harden (Florida). Although they are not as deep this season, the Royals still should be Indiana’s top team with six Division I commits, including Lindsey Mangelson (Mississippi State), Ava Hunter (Loyola-Chicago) and Maddie Miles (Illinois).
3. Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas) (50-1)
Last year: 3
The Grizzlies last year won the 2023 UIL Texas Volleyball Class 6A state championship, finishing with a 24-match winning streak and their first-ever state title. Grand Oaks, however, lost 11 seniors from that squad. But they return one of the best players in the nation in Pitt commit Samara Coleman, a 6-foot-1, six-rotation senior outside hitter, as well as junior outside hitter Halle Thompson and junior defensive specialist Cali Reece.
4. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (36-4)
Last year: 6
The Lions last year repeated as TAPPS Class 6A state champion, finishing the season with a 14-match win streak. PCA is loaded again with the likes of returnees Macaria Spears, senior outside hitter; Nyla Livings, sophomore middle hitter; Taylor Clarke, senior opposite; Gillian Pitts, senior Libero; and Taylor Cook, senior setter. Spears, a Texas commit, is the defending Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.
5. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) (34-0)
Last year: 4
The Trojans last year won their fourth consecutive MSHSL Class AAAA state championship to become only the second team in Minnesota history to win four straight championships. They return some strong players in 6-2 senior middle hitters Katie Kelzenburg and Reilly Kurth, but lost 11 players to graduation.
6. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (34-5)
Last year: 10
The 2022 national champion Dons last year fell to Mater Dei, 3-1, in the 2023 CIF Open Division state semifinals. They also lost a lot to graduation, but return junior outside hitter Madyson McCarthy, senior outside hitter Mae Kordas, and senior Libero Maya Evens, among others.
7. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (47-1)
Last year: 5
Midwest power DSHA last year repeated as WIAA Division 1 state champs, losing just one match all season. The squad lost leader Sophia Wendlick to graduation, but returns star player Olivia Durst, a senior outside hitter/defensive specialist; Madison Quest, senior outside hitter; Maddie Brown, junior middle hitter; and Jordan Czajkowski, senior setter.
8. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) (39-4)
Last year: 14
The Mustangs last year lost to 2022 national champion Cathedral Catholic, 3-1, in the second round of the 2023 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships. But this is another powerhouse California program that knows how to win. They lost star senior setter Charlie Fuerbringer, and middle hitters Bryn Shankle and Rachel Moglia to graduation, but return a ton. Look for junior outside hitter Audrey Flanagan, senior Libero, Taylor Deckert, junior outside hitter Simone Roslon and junior setter Milly McGee to lead the way in 2024.
9. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Georgia) (37-3)
Last year: 7
The Knights last year repeated as Class 4A state champ with a 3-2 victory against Lovett (Atlanta) in a rematch of the 2022 final. Pace finished the season with an 18-match win streak. The Knights lost star right-side hitter/setter Grace Agolli and outside hitter Ellie Siskin to graduation, but return some talent in junior hitter Lawson Monroe, junior defensive specialists Gabby Emch and Zoe Taylor, and junior setter Olivia Siskin.
10. Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) (36-5)
Last year: 11
The longtime power Rockets last year battled past Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills), 25-19, 24-26, 25-11, 25-20, to win the KHSAA volleyball state championship – their 23rd state title. They also won the Adidas LIVT, a tournament they annually help host. The Rockets lost star outside hitter Charlotte Moriarty, outside hitter Chloe Smith, and middle blocker Ava Swan to graduation, but otherwise were a young team in 2023. Assumption should bring the thunder again this year with returnees Bailey Blair, senior middle blocker/opposite; Emma Barnett, senior outside hitter; Kristen Simon, senior Libero; Emilee Fuller, senior setter; and Emily Keiran, junior defensive specialist.
11. Dike-New Hartford (Dike, Iowa) (50-0)
Last year: 9
The Wolverines last year completed a perfect season – their first ever – by beating Hinton, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 in the Class 2A state championship game. It was the team’s third title in four years, and 16th overall. D-NH, however, was decimated by graduation and will need a cast of young stars, including junior setter Addy Joslin, to step up this season.
12. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (37-5)
Last year: 12
The Mighty Macs last year repeated as IHSA Class 4A state champ. It was the 17th state title for the powerhouse Illinois program. Mother McAuley was top-heavy in seniors last year, losing star outside hitter Ellie White, middle hitters Keira Ohse and Ellery Rees and Libero Samantha Falk to graduation. Senior outside hitter Sydney Buchanan, sophomore setter Peyton Heatherly, and junior defensive specialist Lucy Maloney will have to pick up the pace this year.
13. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (31-2)
Last year: 24
The Patriots last year won the Class 3A state championship – considered the toughest class in Florida. They finished the season with a 14-match win streak and they could keep right on rolling with one of the deepest and most experienced teams in the nation. The Patriots lost only one notable senior – setter Naomi Chinchar (Army) – and return a loaded team that includes junior right-side hitter/outside hitter Elena Dibbs-Frantz (Ole Miss commit), senior middle hitter/outside hitter Sarah Dibbs-Frantz (VCU commit), senior Libero Mattea Casale (Purdue commit), and 6-2 sophomore opposite/outside hitter Lydia Chinchar, one of the best hitters in the country.
14. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu) (30-3)
Last year: 17
The Warriors last year toppled Punahou, 3-1, in a battle of Honolulu powers for the HHSAA Division 1 state championship. It was the 24th state title for the Warriors. Although they lost star setter/middle hitter Adrianna Arquette to graduation, they return junior outside hitter Kalaweloilehua Chock, senior outside hitter Kamana’ookalani Goldstein, senior middle blocker/right-side hitter Alohalani Chun, and junior Libero Ashli Lum.
15. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, California) (33-5)
Last year: 13
The Monarchs last year ranked among the best in California, losing to Mater Dei in the CIF Open Division state championship match. Archbishop Mitty had its 14-match winning streak snapped. The Monarchs figure to be a real contender for the national title this year with an array of returnees, including junior outside hitter/opposite Makenna Crosson, senior outside hitter Isabella Romero, senior Libero Nicole Macalintal, senior setters Katie Caolli and Maya Baker, and senior middle blocker Gianna Majlesara.
16. Alpharetta (Georgia) (38-3)
Last year: 8
The Raiders peaked at the end by winning five straight, including a victory against Pope, to capture their second state title, first since 2020. Alpharetta is very experienced this season and will be a heavy favorite to repeat. Back for another go-around are senior outside hitter Brooke Boyles, junior outside hitter Kennedi White, 6-1 senior middle hitter Madison McLin, sophomore Libero Kailey Leonard, and 6-1 senior setter Abigail Li.
17. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) (34-7)
Last year: Not Ranked
The Warriors are traditionally one of the nation’s best teams, competing and excelling in some of the top regular-season tournaments. After a few hiccups last season, CC should be back to normal with a talent-laden returning cast that includes senior outside hitters Megan Fitch and Aniya Hall, 6-0 senior middle hitter Elly Stewart, and 5-11 senior setter Kaia Thiele.
18. Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio) (29-0)
Last year: 22
The Cougars last year repeated as OHSAA Division III state champs by sweeping St. Henry and Archbishop Nicholas (Cincinnati) by 3-0 scores. Lake Catholic recorded 26 sweeps in 2023. The Cougars lost star outside hitter/middle hitter Katie Sowko and setter Hannah Pattie to graduation, but return a boatload of talent. Back are senior Natalya Bergant, senior middle hitter Ava Budrys Rini, sophomore middle hitter/outside hitter Ahnna Bergant, and senior Libero Julia Oster.
19. Valor Christian (Highlands, Ranch, Colo.) 25-0
Last year: 23
The Eagles last year repeated as 5A state champion, extending their win streak to a whopping 58 matches. They became only the sixth Colorado team to win consecutive Class 5A titles. The Denver area power lost some big statistical leaders, though, in outside hitter Delaney Russell and middle blocker Grace Langer, who graduated, but are expected to return senior setter Chloe Elarton, senior outside hitter Kenzey McGatlin, and junior outside hitter Bergen Waitman.
20. Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) (33-3)
Last year: 15
The Huskies last year repeated as Division I Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state champ and won the Independent School League Division AA tournament. This Virginia power, however, lost some big-time players in outside hitter Mickhaila Murray, middle blocker Ryla Jones, and setter Natalie Nguyen, all of whom graduated, and sophomore middle blocker Alli Robinson, who transferred to IMG Academy in Florida. Leading this team are returnees Isabelle Bardin, senior setter/outside hitter; Hunter Ross, sophomore middle blocker; and junior defensive specialist Evie Huang.
21. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (39-3)
Last year: 19
The Redwings last year fell to powerful Mother McAuley, 2-1, in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game. It was the second straight year the teams met for the title. Benet is a strong contender for the state title this year with returnees Lynney Tarnow, 6-5 junior middle hitter; Audrey Asleson, senior setter; Gabby Stasys, 6-0 senior middle hitter; Ellie Stiernagle, 6-1 junior setter; Aniya Warren, senior Libero; and Taylor Kunka, senior defensive specialist.
22. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (36-2)
Last year: 18
The Lancers closed the season with 22 consecutive wins, including a 3-0 sweep of Howell (St. Charles) in the Class 5 state championship game. It marked the second consecutive title and eighth overall for the Missouri power. The Lancers lost six players to graduation, but return senior outside hitter Maya Witherspoon, sophomore opposite Shaye Witherspoon, and senior middle blocker Kira Dufner.
23. Northville (Michigan) (48-3)
Last year: 25
The Mustangs last year fell to Forest Hills Northern (Grand Rapids), 3-1, in the 2023 Michigan High School Girls Volleyball state semifinals. They lost star middle hitter Avry Nelson, Liberos Ashlee Gnau and Greta Mckee, but return senior outside hitters Molly and Mallory Reck, and senior setter Ella Craggs.
24. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) (35-6)
Last year: Not ranked
The California power lost a lot to graduation, including outside hitters Taylor Williams and Erin Curtis, middle hitter Sacha Touma, Whitney Wallace, and setter Hannah Maguire. They are expected to lean on junior middle hitter Ella Fulton, senior outside hitter Grace Gowdy, and Libero Claire Egan in 2024.
25. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, N.J.) (29-1)
Last year: 21
The Blue Eagles last year repeated as NJSIAA Non-Public A girls state champ by beating Paul VI (Haddonfield), 2-1. It marked the third straight year that IHA and Paul VI met in the Non-Public A final. It is the 17th state title for the Washington Township parochial school. The Blue Eagles are an impressive 56-2 dating to the 2021 state final but were hit hard by graduation. Leading the way are returnees senior outside hitter Eve Roman, senior opposite Julia Sobilo, and senior middle hitter Rachel Paton.
Honorable Mention: St. Mary’s Dominican (La.), O’Connor (Ariz.), Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Notre Dame Academy (Ky.), McGill-Toolen (Ala.), Prosper (Texas), Boyd McKinney (Texas), Marist (Chicago, Ill.), Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Hudsonville (Mich.), Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), Lincoln Southwest (Neb.), Puyallup (Wash.), Oconomowoc (Wisc.), Bellmont (Decatur, Ind.), Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas), Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.),