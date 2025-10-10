Adapted Sports League Steps Into The Game In Southwestern Wisconsin
They practiced for weeks before the big game. They hit the court with excitement. They took in the applause. It was now their time to shine.
Teamwork. Communication. Sportsmanship. These attributes and more were on display earlier this week when special needs students from both Oak Creek High School in Oak Creek, Wisconsin and Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wisconsin came together for their chance to step into the game in front of a gym full of friends, family, and fans for the very first, Adapted Sports League soccer match.
The event allowed for students with special needs at the high school level to be included in competitive athletics and feel a sense of accomplishment, individually and as a team.
"We are so happy to bring this event not only to the community of Oak Creek and our special needs students, but also to Sussex Hamilton as well. These kids are enjoying it beyond measure," Scott Holler, Athletic Director at Oak Creek High School, said about the opportunity with Southwestern Wisconsin Adapted Sports League.
Pride and a Sense of Belonging
Organized by Ellen Moon, the mother of her 16-year old son Kyle, who has Down Syndrome and played in the soccer match, the venture was part of a focused vision to provide real-life experiences in sports to students with special needs. Dr. Jenny Schultz, a leadership development professional in Sussex, is another mother and parent who equally felt compelled to get her son more involved with high school athletics.
“What began as a simple conversation at our dinner table has now grown into something truly extraordinary", Dr. Schultz wrote on LinkedIn.
“Earlier this year, my son (Connor) shared that what he was most excited about as he entered high school was playing baseball for his school team. In that moment, I knew I wanted to create a program where students of all abilities could experience that same pride and sense of belonging. Back in January, I began working with our school district, who supported the idea from day one. Together, we built a model for our community, and now this high school varsity sports program for students with disabilities has officially launched. Students can participate in soccer, bowling, and baseball throughout the year and earn their varsity letter while representing their school.”
In September, the Hamilton School District just outside of Milwaukee announced the launch of the Southeastern Wisconsin Adaptive Sports League. The league was established to ensure high school students with disabilities have the same opportunities as other students who participate in quality competitive sports programs.
“Launching the adaptive sports league here at Hamilton is about more than athletics,” Athletics and Activities Director Jeff Newcomer said in a press release. “It’s about opportunity, inclusion and community.”
A Shared Goal to Grow the League
Southeastern Wisconsin Adaptive Sports League is a partnership between Hamilton School District and the Oak Creek-Franklin School District with a shared goal to grow the league, eventually welcoming in other local districts to participate in the league.
“I want our students with disabilities to experience these same benefits such as having classmates and friends cheer you on, improving and growing your athletic skills, working towards and achieving goals, showing a willingness to make sacrifices and being a part of something bigger than yourself,” explained Assistant Superintendent of Special Services, John Peterson.
The Southeastern Wisconsin Adaptive Sports League is currently recruiting athletes to participate in three different sports seasons – Indoor Soccer (Fall), Bowling (Winter), and Indoor Baseball (Spring).
“Every student deserves the chance to experience the pride of putting on a Charger uniform and representing their school and community,” continued Newcomer.
“This league will not only promote physical and mental wellness for our students, but it will also strengthen the culture of acceptance and unity across the district. We are proud to be a district that is leading this wonderful initiative and we are excited to see the league grow.”
Adaptive Sports League Chalks Up Win For Disabled Athletes
The involvement. The participation. The love of competing; the Adaptive Sports League in Southwestern Wisconsin is only going to grow as Hamilton welcomes Head Soccer Coach Roni Andrew to the organization. With 20 years of experience leading adaptive youth sports in the area and the founder and president of We Are Boundless, a non-profit to support adapted sport programming, she’s already making an impact in her role.
“Our goal is to provide the same benefits of competitive sports to our students with disabilities who would not otherwise be able to participate in high school level sports, even with accommodations,” added Assistant Superintendent of Special Services, John Peterson.
“We are grateful for our partnership with the Oak Creek-Franklin School District and are hopeful that other area school districts are willing to join as early as this winter.”