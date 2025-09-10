High School On SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Sept. 10, 2025
California volleyball teams continue to impress as the high school volleyball season heads to mid-September, but the Midwest is serving notice it is ultra-competitive.
Two Midwestern schools – Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) and Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) – make their debut in this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings after storming to fast starts.
Carroll (12-0) last week knocked off powerhouse Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) to debut at No. 8, while Marian (20-0) ripped off 12 wins last week to make its case as one of Michigan’s top teams, debuting at No. 16.
Defending national champion Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) remained at No. 1 after pushing its record to 23-0.
Torrey Pines (San Diego) held onto its No. 2 ranking but the Falcons, along with a bunch of other California schools, face big in-state showdowns this week. The Golden State has six schools in the Top 25.
Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) remained at No. 3, one of four Texas schools in the Top 25.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Week 3 rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by High School On SI reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Sept 10, 2025
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (23-0)
Last week: 1
The Bobcats stretched their win streak to 59 matches by sweeping Trinity (Euless), 3-0. Byron Nelson plays Timber Creek and Keller this week. Senior outside hitters Ashlyn Seay and Kylie Kleckner, junior setter Sophee Peterson, and senior right-side hitter Lexi Proctor continue to lead BNHS.
2. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (12-1)
Last week: 2
The Falcons beat San Dieguito Academy, 3-0, and JSerra Catholic, 3-1. They take on Cathedral Catholic and Sierra Canyon in a brutal week this week.
3. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (20-3)
Last week: 3
The independent Texas power defeated United, 3-1; Lake Travis, 3-1; and Gloria Deo Academy, 2-0. The Warriors battle Dripping Springs on Sept. 12.
4. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) (8-1)
Last week: 4
California power Cathedral Catholic, which last fall beat Archbishop Mitty for the CIF State Open Division Championship, face a brutal week with Torrey Pines on Sept. 10 and Sierra Canyon on Sept. 13.
5. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (15-1)
Last week: 7
The Sea Hawks last week toppled powerful Mater Dei, 3-2. They take on Sierra Canyon and Los Alamitos this week.
6. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (8-1)
Last week: 6
The Monarchs last week fell to national power Redondo Union, 3-2. They visit Mira Costa this week.
7. Marymount (Los Angeles) (10-1)
Last week: 8
The Sailors bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Redondo Union by beating Mira Costa, 3-1.
8. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (12-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Chargers make their debut in the Top 25 after sweeping Columbia City, Zionsville and Hamilton Southeastern by 3-0 scores to stake their claim to possibly being Indiana’s beat team, so far. They play Fort Wane Bishop Dwenger this week. Leading Carroll are senior outside hitter Bailey Sinish, senior middle blocker Lola Sasse, sophomore Libero Cala Haffner, senior setter Sophia Gisslen, and senior defensive specialist Lauren Peters.
9. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (11-0)
Last week: 14
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs swept Mountain View, 3-0, and then went 9-0 to win the Westwood Tournament. Junior outside hitter Tessa Larkin was named tournament Most Valuable Player.
10. Alpharetta (Georgia) (25-1)
Last week: 9
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders are on the move, beating Lambert, 3-0, and then going 6-0 to win the inaugural FCS championship. Sophomore outside hitter Leilani Lamar, senior middle blocker Audrey Simpson, senior Libero Kailey Leonard and freshman setter Susie Dai lead Alpharetta.
11. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (8-0)
Last week: 10
The Holy Angels followed up their 2025 Joust volleyball tournament title by beating Wauwatosa, 3-0. They compete in the Manitowoc Lincoln Dual on Sept. 13.
12. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (11-2)
Last week: 11
The Trailblazers swept Notre Dame Academy (Los Angeles), 3-0. Junior outside hitter Hanna McGinest had 12 kills and four digs for Sierra Canyon, which plays Redondo Union, Chaminade, Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic this week.
13. Assumption (Louisville) (11-0)
Last week: 12
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs defeated Providence, 3-0, to remain undefeated. The Rockets host the 2025 Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament (LIT) on Friday and Saturday.
14. Marist (Chicago) (7-0)
Last week: 15
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks remained undefeated with a 2-0 sweep of St. Francis. They play Marian Catholic and Joliet West this week.
15. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (8-1)
Last week: 16
The Redwings, who last fall finished as IHSA Class 4A state runner-up for the third consecutive year, last week beat Lincoln-Way East, Metea Valley and Normal West. They play Nazareth Academy Downers Grove North this week.
16. Marian High (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) (20-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Mustangs make their debut in the Top 25 after going 12-0 last week to remain unbeaten. They knocked Utica Eisenhower (12-1-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten in their final match, 2-1, on Sept. 6. It marked the first time all season that Marian dropped a set.
17. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (8-0)
Last week: 17
The Mighty Macs last week swept Sandburg, 2-0. They play Fenwick and Sacred Heart before competing in this weekend’s LIVT Tournament.
18. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (11-1)
Last week: 18
The Class 3A Warriors followed up their third-place finish in the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast by sweeping Marco Island Academy, 3-0. They play St. Petersburg Northside Christian and longtime power Tampa Plant this week.
19. Winter Park (Fla.) (9-1)
Last week: 19
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats followed up their fifth-place finish in the TOC Southeast by sweeping Olympia, 3-0. They play Lake Brantley and Orangewood Christian this week.
20. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (6-1)
Last week: 20
The Marlins last week defeated Notre Dame Academy (Toledo), 3-0. Mercy visits unbeaten Marian on Sept. 17.
21. Harrisburg (South Dakota) (3-0)
Last week: 23
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week swept Yankton and Tea by 3-0 scores. They visit Huron on Sept. 13.
22. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) (3-1)
Last week: 21
The four-time defending Class 5A state champ Huskies bounced back from a 3-2 loss to Sunnyslope by beating Sunrise Mountain, 3-2, and Millenium, 3-0. They play Pinnacle and Arizona College Prep this week.
23. Roncalli (Indianapolis) (12-2)
Last week: 5
Last year’s Class 3A state champs had their 43-match win streak snapped by Cathedral High (Indianapolis), 3-2, and then beat Guerin Catholic, 3-2, before going 3-1 in the Early Bird Tournament. The Royals play Center Grove and Martinsville this week.
24. Allen (Texas) (24-4)
Last week: 24
The Eagles followed up their 6-2 record at Volleypalooza by losing to Plano, 3-0, and blanking McKinney, 3-0. Allen visits Princeton on Sept. 12.
25. Keller (Texas) (20-3)
Last week: 25
The Indians last week swept Bell and Keller Central by 3-0 scores. They visit Byron Nelson on Sept. 12.
Dropped out: Northville (Mich.), Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas).
Honorable Mention: Cathedral High(Indianapolis), Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.), Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.), Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.), Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.), Argyle (Texas), Norris (Firth, Neb.), Pleasant Valley (Iowa), Seton High (Cincinnati), McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.), Wenatchee (Wash.), Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Cartersville (Ga.), Highland Park (Dallas), St. Henry (Erlanger, Ky.), Bloomfield Hills (Mich.), Rockford (Mich.), Southlake Carroll (Texas), Lovett (Atlanta), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.).
