High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Sept. 17, 2025
A whirlwind of top California high school volleyball matches and multiple national tournaments last week shook up the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings in Week 5.
Defending national champ Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) remained undefeated (25-0) and No. 1, while Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, 24-3) moved up a spot to No. 2 after a number of California schools duked it out during the second week of September.
Marymount (Los Angeles, 16-1) is up four spots to No. 3, while Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif., 15-2) jumped eight spots to No. 4 after beating Redondo Union, 3-1, in a rematch; Chaminade, 3-0; and Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic by 3-1 scores.
Torrey Pines (San Diego, 13-2) dropped three spots to No. 5 after shutting out Cathedral Catholic, 3-0, and falling to Sierra Canyon. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif., 9-2) is No. 6.
Unbeaten Mother McAuley (Chicago, 15-0) leapfrogged nine spots to No. 8 after winning the Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The Mighty Macs beat Assumption (Louisville) for the title.
New to the Top 25 are 2023 High School on SI national champion Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind., 14-1) at No. 17, Bloomfield Hills (Mich., 23-2) at No. 18, and Lovett (Atlanta, 18-1) at No. 25.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (25-0)
Last week: 1
The Bobcats stretched their win streak to 61 matches by sweeping Timber Creek and Keller by 3-0 scores. Senior outside hitters Ashlyn Seay and Kylie Kleckner are closing in on 300 kills for the season.
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (24-3)
Last week: 3
The independent Texas power racked up four more victories, beating Great Hearts Northern Oaks, John Paul II, Dripping Springs, and John Paul II again.
3. Marymount (Los Angeles) (16-1)
Last week: 7
The Sailors play Bishop Alemany this week. Junior outside hitter Makenna Barnes and junior middle blocker Katelyn Oerlemans continue to excel.
4. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (15-2)
Last week: 8
The Trailblazers had a monster week, beating four California schools to run their win streak to nine matches. Sierra Canyon beat Redondo Union, 3-1, in a rematch; Chaminade, 3-0; and Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic by 3-1 scores. Sierra Canyon plays in the Durango Fall Classic this weekend.
5. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (13-2)
Last week: 2
The Falcons last week got a split in one of their most brutal weeks, yet. They shut out Cathedral Catholic, 3-0, and then fell to Sierra Canyon, 3-1. Torrey Pines plays Mater Dei and Ironwood Ridge this week.
6. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (9-2)
Last week: 6
The Monarchs last week beat California power Mira Costa, 3-2. Junior outside hitter Westley Matavao and senior Libero Lizzy Robinson continue to shine for Mater Dei.
7. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (18-0)
Last week: 8
The Chargers swept Fort Wayne Northrup and Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger before going 4-0 to win the Slicer Invite at LaPorte High School. Leading Carroll are senior outside hitter Bailey Sinish, senior middle blocker Addi Shippy, sophomore Libero Cala Haffner, senior setter Sophia Gisslen, and senior defensive specialist Lauren Peters.
8. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (15-0)
Last week: 17
The Mighty Macs last week beat Fenwick, 2-0, and Sacred Heart, 3-1; and then went 5-0 to win the Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament. Mother McAuley defeated Assumption, 2-0, in the final.
9. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (14-0)
Last week: 9
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs beat Basha, 3-0; O’Connor, 3-1; and Valley Vista, 3-0. The Gators play Hamilton and Newport Harbor this week.
10. Alpharetta (Georgia) (27-1)
Last week: 10
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders blanked North Atlanta and West Forsyth by 3-0 scores. They play North Forsyth and Denmark High this week.
11. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (12-0)
Last week: 11
The Holy Angels defeated Brookville Central, 3-0, and then went 3-0 in the Manitowoc Lincoln Dual. Sophomore setter Tegan Loechler and sophomore middle blocker Aubrey Wilson lead the way.
12. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (15-3)
Last week: 5
The Sea Hawks last week lost to Sierra Canyon, 3-1, and Los Alamitos, 3-2. Redondo Union hopes to bounce back this week against Palos Verdes and El Segundo.
13. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) (8-3)
Last week: 4
California power Cathedral Catholic, which last fall beat Archbishop Mitty for the CIF State Open Division Championship, fell to Torrey Pines, 3-0, and Sierra Canyon, 3-1, in a tough week. The Dons play traditional power Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Neb.) on Sept. 19.
14. Marist (Chicago) (7-0)
Last week: 14
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks defeated Marian Catholic, Joliet West and Nazareth Academy by 2-0 scores.
15. Assumption (Louisville) (18-2)
Last week: 13
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs defeated Mercy (Louisville), 3-1; lost to Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-0; beat St. Joseph Academy (Cleveland), 2-0; went 4-1 in the Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament (LIT); and then edged rival Sacred Heart, 3-2. The Rockets play Rocklin (Calif.) and Vista Murrieta (Calif.) this week.
16. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (8-1)
Last week: 15
The Redwings, who last fall finished as IHSA Class 4A state runner-up for the third consecutive year, defeated Nazareth Academy, Downers Grove North and Carmel to run their win streak to seven matches.
17. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (14-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The 2023 High School on SI national champions are back in the Top 25 after racing to a 14-1 start. The Royals last week reeled off four big victories, beating Yorktown, 3-1; Fishers, 3-0; Lake Central, 3-1; and Cathedral (Indianapolis), 3-0. HSE then beat Pendleton Heights, 3-1. Leading the Royals are senior outside hitter Madison Miles, junior right-side hitter Mia Zabel, senior middle hitter Bre Morgan, senior Libero Maye McConnell, and senior setter Jasmine Daniels.
18. Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) (23-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Black Hawks zoom into the Top 25 after going 9-1 last week. Leading BHHS are senior middle hitter Kayla Nwabueze, freshman middle blocker Emily Nwabueze, junior setter Brynn Wilcox, and junior outside hitter Julia Colosimo.
19. Marian High (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) (24-1)
Last week:16
The Mustangs reeled off 24 consecutive wins before falling to Bloomfield Hills, 2-1. They take on powerhouse Mercy this week. Sophomore outside hitter Quinn Nelson, senior setter Allie Davison, junior right-side hitter Sophia Smith, senior Meredith Martin, and sophomore Libero Ashlyn Pelon lead Marian.
20. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (14-1)
Last week: 18
The Class 3A Warriors edged St. Petersburg Northside Christian and longtime power Tampa Plant by 3-2 scores, and then swept Sarasota Cardinal Mooney, 3-0. Calvary Christian faces a tough challenge on Sept. 18 when it hosts Carrollwood Day School (13-2), which last weekend won the fifth annual Florida Gem Classic for the third consecutive year.
21. Winter Park (Fla.) (12-1)
Last week: 19
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats last week beat Lake Brantley, 3-0, and Orangewood Christian School, 3-2; and then blanked Lake Highland Prep, 3-0, to run their win streak to six matches. Junior outside hitter/middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, senior middle blocker Amber McClain, senior Libero Isabel Bertelsen, senior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, and senior Libero Paige Lehman lead Winter Park.
22. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (6-1)
Last week: 20
The Marlins last week Flushing, 2-0. They play Marian this week.
23. Harrisburg (S.D.) (5-0)
Last week: 21
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week swept Mitchell and Huron by 3-0 scores. Leading Harrisburg are junior outside hitter Gabi Zachariasen, eighth-grade outside hitter Julia Masselink, sophomore middle hitter Bergen Stiff, junior Libero Lindsay Langner, and sophomore setter Josalyn Samuels.
24. Roncalli (Indianapolis) (15-3)
Last week: 23
Last year’s Class 3A state champs lost to Center Grove, 3-1, in a rematch before bouncing back to beat Martinsville and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard by 3-0 scores, and Brebeuf Jesuit, 3-2.
25. Lovett (Atlanta) (18-1)
Last week: Unranked
The Lions debut in the Top 25 after roaring to an 18-1 start. Their only loss has come to Assumption, 2-0. Leading Lovett are freshman outside hitter Kari Knotts, senior middle blocker Carson Pressley, junior Libero Margaux Godfrey, and junior setter Ali Wainwright.
Dropped out: Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Allen (Texas), Keller (Texas).
Honorable Mention:
Allen (Texas)
Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.)
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.)
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.)
Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.)
Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix)
Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.)
Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)
Argyle (Texas)
Norris (Firth, Neb.)
Pleasant Valley (Iowa)
Seton High (Cincinnati)
McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.)
Pope (Marietta, Ga.)
Cartersville (Ga.)
Rockford (Mich.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Northville (Mich.)
‘Iolani (Honolulu)
Austin (Texas)
Mansfield (Texas)
Carrollwood Day School (Tampa)
