Top 25 National Girls High School Volleyball Rankings (10/9/2024)
An Indiana team is back on top in the SBLive national high school girls’ volleyball rankings after a wild week of tournament play.
Following in the footsteps of two-time defending Class 4A state champ Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers), unbeaten Roncalli (26-0) out of Indianapolis vaulted two spots to No. 1 after going 5-0 last week, including winning the Marion County Tournament title. HSE is No. 10 this week.
Alpharetta (Ga.) also is unbeaten (29-0) and climbed two spots to No. 4, while Texas power Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano) sits at No. 3.
Last week’s No. 1 team, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), slipped to No. 7 after finishing third in the prestigious Tournament of Champions (TOC) Southwest in Phoenix.
Two schools make their debut this week: Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) at No. 11 after winning TOC Southwest, and No. 16 Winter Park out of Central Florida, which stunned defending Class 7A state champ Tampa Plant last week.
Also winning a tournament title last week was Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.), which captured the Chicago ASICS championship.
The SBLive national high school volleyball
rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
SBLIVE POWER 25 NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.) (26-0)
Last week: 3
The Royals last week beat Heritage Christian (Indianapolis) and then went 4-0 to win the Marion County Tournament title. They swept Indianapolis Lutheran in the semifinals and Franklin Central (Indianapolis) in the championship. Leading the Royals in the final two matches were junior outside hitter Lydia Stahley, 22 kills; Logan Bell, 19 kills, 15 digs and 11 aces; Mackenzie Kruer, 16 kills and nine blocks; junior Libero Reagan Turk, 15 digs; and junior setter Addie Haberthy, 60 assists and 13 digs.
2. Alpharetta (Georgia) (29-0)
Last week: 4
The defending Class 6A state champ Raiders swept South Forsyth (Cumming), 3-0. The Raiders have now won 34 straight dating to last season. Leading the way are senior captain/outside hitter Brooke Boyles, who has more than 1,000 career kills; senior setter Abigail Li, who has more than 2,600 career assists; and senior middle hitter Madison McLin.
3. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (28-2)
Last week: 2
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champion last week swept John Paul II (Plano) and Ursuline Academy (Dallas) by 3-0 scores. Leading the Lions are senior outside hitter Macaria Spears, senior Libero Gillian Pitts, and senior setter Taylor Cook.
4. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (27-1)
Last week: 8
The Bobcats extended their win streak to 23 by beating Southlake Carroll, 3-1. Junior outside hitter Kylie Kleckner, sophomore setter Sophee Peterson, and sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlyn Francis lead the way.
5. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (21-0)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Redwings last week swept Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), nine-time Nebraska state champion Skutt Catholic (Omaha) and St. Charles North by 2-0 scores.
6. Dripping Springs (Texas) (38-2)
Last week: 13
The Tigers last week beat Del Valle and Austin by 3-0 scores. Leading the way are junior Henley Anderson, senior middle hitter Ashley Euston, senior Libero Callie Krueger, and senior Lourdes Frontera.
7. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (29-4)
Last week: 1
The defending CIF Open Division state champ followed its Durango Fall Classic title by beating (Rancho) Santa Margarita, 3-1. The red-hot Monarchs have won 11 straight. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Westley Matavao, junior middle hitter Addison Coady, senior Libero Sydney Raszewski, junior setter Sam Capinpin, and senior outside hitter Presley Kiffin.
8. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (33-1)
Last week: 5
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champs followed up their West Bend Sprawl title by beating Hamilton (Sussex), 3-1, and then going 4-1 in the Chicago ASICS tournament.
9. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (26-2)
Last week: 10
SBLive’s defending national champion last week followed its Crown Point Invitational title by sweeping Noblesville, Franklin Community and Center Grove (Greenwood) by 3-0 scores. Leading the Royals are senior outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson, junior middle hitter Bre Morgan, junior defensive specialist Maye McConnell, and senior setter Ava Hunter.
10. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (20-2)
Last week: 7
Michigan’s top team and defending MHSAA Division 1 state champion finished 3-2 in the Chicago Asics Tournament. Leading the Marlins are sophomore outside hitter Kate Kalczynski, junior middle hitter Ella Andrews, senior Libero Keira McNutt, and senior setter Campbell Flynn.
11. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) (14-3)
Last week: Unranked
The three-time defending Class 5A state champ Huskies make their debut after going 7-0 to win the TOC Southwest National Division Platinum Bracket. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Teraya Sigler, junior middle hitter Sophia Gilbert, senior Libero Ava Lambert, and senior setter Avery Ashcraft.
12. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) (24-2)
Last week: 22
The Pandas last week beat Dixie Heights (Edgewood), 3-0, and Marist (Chicago), 2-1, and then went 5-0 to win the Chicago ASICS tournament.
13. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (26-3)
Last week: 9
The Trailblazers last week went 5-1, losing to Los Alamitos, 2-1, in a tight match. They have won 17 of their last 19 matches. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Hanna Mcginest, junior defensive specialist Denise Barakat, senior Libero Lauren Lynch, and sophomore setter Olive Shum.
14. Marymount (Los Angeles) (27-5)
Last week: 11
The Sailors last week went 6-1 and won the Tournament of Champions Southwest Gold Bracket title. They beat national power Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) along the way. Leading the Sailors are junior outside hitter Samantha Destler, junior middle blocker Elle Vandeweghe, junior Libero Declan Eastman, and junior setter Olivia Penske.
15. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) (34-5)
Last week: 12
The Warriors last week went 5-2 and finished third in the Tournament of Champions Southwest National Division Gold Bracket. Leading Cornerstone this season are senior outside hitter Megan Fitch, senior middle hitter Elly Stewart, senior Libero Ashtan Dodson, and senior setter Kala Thiele.
16. Winter Park (Fla.) (22-1)
Last week: Unranked
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Wildcats make their debut after toppling three state powers last week: Orangewood Christian School (Maitland), 3-1; Plant (Tampa), 3-2; and Hagerty (Oviedo), 3-0. Winter Park has won 16 straight. The Wildcats are led by 6-5 sophomore middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, junior middle hitter Amber McClain, 5-10 junior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, junior outside hitter Paige Lehman, and senior setter Tyler Peluso.
17. Plant (Tampa) (16-1)
Last week: 14
The defending Class 7A state champs last week beat Tampa Sickles, 3-0, lost to Winter Park, 3-2, in a rematch of last year’s 7A final, and swept Hagerty (Oviedo), 3-0. The Panthers had their 27-match win streak snapped. Plant is led by Maggie Dostic, Kaylee Peper, Lara Matta and Sophia Dostic.
18. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (28-3)
Last week: 15
The Dons last week swept La Jolla and Point Loma (San Diego) by 3-0 scores. Senior outside hitter Mae Kordas, senior Libero Maya Evens and sophomore setter Kale’a Lee are leading the way.
19. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (22-3)
Last week: 18
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ last week beat IC Catholic Prep (Elmhurst), 2-0, and Assumption, 2-1, and then went 4-1 in the Chicago ASICS tournament. The Mighty Macs’ only loss came to Skutt Catholic. Senior outside hitter Sydney Buchanan, sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Jayce Prohaska, junior Libero Lucy Maloney, and sophomore Peyton Heatherly lead the way.
20. Valor Christian (Highlands, Ranch, Colo.) (12-0)
Last week: 19
The defending 5A state champion Eagles stretched their win streak to 69 matches after sweeping Dakota Ridge (Littleton) and Bear Creek (Lakewood) by 3-0 scores. Leading the Eagles are senior outside hitter Kenzey McGatlin and senior setter Chloe Elarton.
21. Mount St. Mary Catholic (Oklahoma City) (32-1)
Last week: 20
Ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma, the Rockets last week followed their Jenks Varsity Invitational title by sweeping Bishop Kelley (Tulsa), 3-0. Junior outside hitter Ella Hale, senior middle hitter Georgia Ahlert, senior Libero/defensive specialist MacKenzi Bass and senior setter Livia Ward lead the way.
22. Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) (14-0)
Last week: 21
The Mighty Hoppers, ranked No. 1 in the Washington, D.C. area, last week swept National Cathedral (Washington, D.C.) and School Without Walls (Washington, D.C.) by 3-0 scores. Leading the way are seniors Jada Aksu and Shiraz Benyoucef, junior Tessa Fergusson, and sophomore Caycee Chhum.
23. Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) (16-2)
Last week: 25
The Huskies, who last year repeated as Division I Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state champ and won the Independent School League Division AA tournament, last week swept Georgetown Visitation Prep (Washington, D.C.); Virginia Academy (Ashburn); and Bishop O’Connell (Arlington) by 3-0 scores. Leading the Huskies are senior outside hitter/setter Isabelle Bardin, sophomore middle blocker Hunter Ross, senior Libero Kadi Pynchon, and sophomore setter Ava Zender.
24. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) (22-6)
Last week: 16
The Mustangs last week swept Torrance, 3-0, and then went 4-1 over a two-day period, losing to Redondo (Beach) Union, 2-0 to end the week. They are led by junior outside hitter Audrey Flanagan, sophomore middle hitter Liliana Swanson, senior Libero Taylor Deckert, and junior setter Milly Mcgee.
25. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (19-2)
Last week: 23
The two-time defending state champ and Missouri’s top team last week swept Marquette (Chesterfield), 3-0, and then was stunned by St. Dominic (O’Fallon), 3-2. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon, senior middle hitter Kira Dufner, junior Libero Addy Wiese, and senior setter Carly DeSarno.
Dropped out: Assumption (Louisville), Gilmour Academy (Ohio).
Honorable Mention: Wenatchee (Wash.), Assumption (Louisville), Gilmour Academy (Ohio), Sacred Heart (Louisville), Pace Academy (Atlanta), Bishop O’Connell (Va.), Xavier College Prep (Phoenix), Los Alamitos (Calif.), Cypress Ranch (Houston), Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio), St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.), Grand Oaks (Texas), Yorktown (Ind.), Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.), Lovejoy (Texas), O’Connor (Phoenix), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), Lincoln Southwest (Neb.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Skutt Catholic (Neb.), Keller (Texas), Redondo Union (Calif.).