Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Baseball's Player of the Year for 2026?

With the exciting, memorable 2026 season completed, it is time to take a look back at some of the top high school baseball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was High School On SI's Player of the Year.

Over the course of the season, we've looked at the pitchers, shortstops, outfielders, catchers, and corner infielders so now its time to look at the POY candidates from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Note: The elite list of all-state athletes (representing all four divisions) was compiled using information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Bound.com.

Voting remains open until July 16 at 11:59 PM (PST).

(Players are listed in alphabetical order with school, class year, and position; the referenced all-state accolades are from 2026)

Jack Brenner, Fond du Lac, senior (C)

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches first-team all-state selection led Fond du Lac to a third-place finish in the Fox Valley Association, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-9 overall record.

Cayden Burtness, Pewaukee, junior (INF)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Pewaukee to a share of the Woodland Conference (West Division) title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 30-2 overall record.

Ira Hilbelink, Cedar Grove-Belgium, junior (DH/UTL)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Cedar Grove-Belgium to a Big East Conference title, a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and a 23-5 overall record.

Kaden Kress, Kaukauna, senior (INF)

The WBCA third-team all-state selection led Kaukauna to a second-place finish in the Fox Valley Association, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 24-7 overall record.

Landon Lassahn, Verona, senior (P)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Verona to a Big Eight Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 21-9 overall record.

Parker Lawson, Bay Port, senior (P)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Bay Port to a Fox River Classic Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 24-4 overall record.

Maddux Lessard, Muskego, senior (C)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Muskego to a Classic 8 title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 25-5 overall record.

Dawson Luther, Pittsville, senior (OF)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Pittsville to a Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 4 regional finals, and a 22-5 overall record.

Jace Mataczynski, Hudson, senior (SS)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Hudson to a Big Rivers Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-4 overall record.

Jon Murkowski, Germantown, senior (OF)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Germantown to a Greater Metro Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 27-1 overall record.

Brett Paulsen, Kewaunee, senior (P)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Kewaunee to a Packerland Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, and a 28-1 overall record.

Calvin Roth, Stevens Point, senior (INF)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Stevens Point to a Wisconsin Valley Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 25-6 overall record.

Dominic Santarelli, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior (OF/1B)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Kenosha St. Joseph to a share of the Metro Classic Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and a 25-7 overall record.

Mason Schmidt, Somerset, senior (P)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Somerset to a second-place finish in the Middle Border Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and a 20-10 overall record.

Cooper Sievert, Wisconsin Lutheran, junior (INF)

The WBCA third-team all-state selection led Wisconsin Lutheran to a second-place finish in the Woodland Conference (West Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 20-7 overall record.

Braun Wortruba, Pulaski, junior (INF)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Pulaski to a second-place finish in the Fox River Classic Conference, a berth in the WIAA regional finals, and an 18-10 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com