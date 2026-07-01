Jaxson Walenga of Beloit Turner Has Been Voted Wisconsin High School Baseball's Top Corner Infielder of 2026
Congratulations to Beloit Turner senior third baseman Jaxon Walenga for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Baseball's Top Corner Infielder of 2026.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2026 accomplishments of 17 talented players from throughout the state June 22-June 29), the Turner standout came out on top.
The All-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead the Trojans to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 20-8 overall record.
Walenga earned 37% of the vote to earn top honors, Potosi-Cassville senior first baseman Kolton Vogelsberg finished second (31%), and Bay Port senior third baseman Cayden Heier was third (21%) in the week-long poll.
Other nominees included:
Winston Alonso, Reedsburg, senior (3B/1B)
The All-Badger Conference (Small Division) first-team selection helped lead Reedsburg to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals, and a 17-6 overall record.
Terryn Boland, West Salem, senior (1B)
The All-Coulee Conference second-team selection helped lead West Salem to a third-place league finish and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals.
Waylon Delain, Kewaunee, senior (3B)
The All-Packerland first-team selection helped lead Kewaunee to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 28-1 overall record.
Carter Gordon, Germantown, junior (1B)
The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead Germantown to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 27-1 overall record.
Jay Graven, Horicon, senior (3B)
The All-Trailways (East Division) first-team selection helped lead Horicon to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and an 18-5 overall record.
Cayden Heier, Bay Port, senior (3B)
The All-Fox River Classic Conference second-team selection helped lead Bay Port to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 24-4 overall record.
Braeden Jankowski, Stevens Point, sophomore (3B)
The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead Stevens Point to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 24-5 overall record.
Cal Juckem, Neenah, senior (1B)
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Neenah to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 20-10 overall record.
Kenneth "Trey" Kerkhoff, Burlington, senior (3B)
The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Burlington to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 16-12 overall record.
Cade Kosnick, Menomonee Falls, senior (3B/1B)
The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead Menomonee Falls to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 15-11 overall record.
Brett Olds, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, junior (3B)
The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 12-15 overall record.
Caleb Scheel, Mukwonago, sophomore (1B)
The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection helped lead Mukwonago to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.
Zach Shipman, Eau Claire North, senior (3B)
The All-Big Rivers Conference first-team selection helped lead Eau Claire North to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 17-7 overall record.
Cayden Staffeldt, Seymour, senior (3B)
The All-Bay Conference first-team selection helped lead Seymour to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 19-7 overall record.
Kolton Vogelsberg, Potosi-Cassville, senior (1B)
The All-Six Rivers first-team selection helped lead Potosi-Cassville to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state finals, and a 20-8 overall record.
Zac Zangl, Fond du Lac, senior (3B)
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Fond du Lac to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-9 overall record.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.