Sussex Hamilton Tops Final 2026 Wisconsin Softball State Rankings After Championship Season

With the 2026 WIAA softball season complete and five state champions crowned, High School On SI Wisconsin unveils its final Top 25 rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing throughout the state, it was an intriguing task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of the state's best. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the final rankings, the legitimate contenders fittingly rose to the top and made their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Sussex Hamilton (30-1 in Division 1), Fox Valley Lutheran (26-3 in Division 2), Lomira (27-3 in Division 3), Mineral Point (28-4 in Division 4), and Almond-Bancroft (28-1 in Division 5) claimed the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.

Sussex Hamilton finished the season with a 30-1 overall record following a pressure-packed victory over Muskego (8-3) in the WIAA Division 1 state finals to earn its first title in program history.

The high-powered two-time defending Greater Metro Conference champion Chargers advanced to the state tournament for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and Maxpreps.com.

1. Sussex Hamilton (30-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Chargers finished the season with a six-game winning streak, defeating Muskego in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game (8-3).

2. Muskego (28-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Warriors finished the season by winning seven of their final eight games, falling to Sussex Hamilton in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game (8-3).

3. Fox Valley Lutheran (26-3)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Foxes finished the season with a seven-game winning streak, defeating Pewaukee (9-1) in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game (9-1).

4. Medford (27-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Raiders finished the season by winning seven of their final eight games, falling to Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals (1-0).

5. Lomira (28-3)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Lions finished the season with a seven-game winning streak, defeating Lodi in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game (5-0).

6. Mineral Point (27-4)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Pointers finished the season with a six-game winning streak, defeating Johnson Creek in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game (6-0).

7. Green Bay Preble (25-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The Hornets finished the season by winning two of their final three games, falling to Stevens Point in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals (7-6).

8. Almond-Bancroft (28-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The Eagles finished the season with a 22-game winning streak, defeating Belmont in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game (16-8).

9. Grantsburg (25-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Pirates were riding the momentum of a 25-game winning streak but lost to Johnson Creek in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals (9-0).

10. Mosinee (23-5)

Previous ranking: 19

Note: The Indians finished the season by winning five of their final six games, falling to Medford in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals (7-5).

11. Waupun (24-3)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Warriors finished the season by winning 15 of their final 16 games, falling to Appleton North in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals (1-0).

12. Baldwin-Woodville (25-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Blackhawks were riding the momentum of a 25-game winning streak but lost to Medford in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals (6-4).

13. Stevens Point (25-5)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The Panthers finished the season by winning 10 of their final 11 games, falling to Appleton North in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals (10-3).

14. Seymour (21-4)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Thunder finished the season by winning seven of their last eight games, falling to Luxemburg-Casco in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals (6-4).

15. Johnson Creek (27-5)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The Bluejays finished the season by winning five of their final six games, falling to Mineral Point in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game (6-0).

16. Hortonville (23-4)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Polar Bears finished the season by winning two of their final three games, falling to Stevens Point in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals (10-5).

17. West Salem (23-4)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The Panthers finished the season by winning three of their final four games, falling to Baldwin-Woodville in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals (4-0).

18. Beloit Turner (23-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The Trojans finished the season by winning five of their final six games, falling to Fox Valley Lutheran in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals (8-0).

19. Denmark (27-5)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Vikings finished the season by winning six of their final seven games, falling to Fox Valley Lutheran in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals (7-6).

20. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (25-5)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The Chargers finished the season by winning three of their final four games, falling to New Holstein in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals (9-2).

21. Hartford (22-6)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The Orioles finished the season by winning eight of their final nine games, falling to Cedarburg in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals (9-0).

22. Sun Prairie East (22-6)

Previous ranking: 24

Note: The Cardinals finished the season by winning 11 of their final 12 games, falling to Sussex Hamilton in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals (3-2).

23. Oak Creek (22-7)

Previous ranking: 25

Note: The Knights finished the season by winning six of their final seven games, falling to Union Grove in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals (8-7).

24. Franklin (20-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Sabers finished the season by winning five of their final six games, falling to Kenosha Bradford in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals (5-4).

25. Waunakee (20-5)

Previous ranking: 23

Note: The Warriors finished the season by winning four of their final five games, falling to Sun Prairie East in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals (5-2).

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com