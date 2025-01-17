How To Watch The 2025 Polynesian Bowl: TV channel, Date, Time
The 2025 Polynesian Bowl is here. Here are all of the details for watching the best high school athletes compete in one of the most anticipated high school football events of the season.
The annual game will be taking place later tonight with tons of talented high school prospects and recruits participating in the prestigious event.
Former NFL head coaches Gary Kubiak (Team Makai) and Ron Rivera (Team Mauka) will be the two head coaches for the contest.
This all-star event has some of the top high school football prospects in the country, including Tristen Keys, David Sanders, Zion Elee, Josh Petty, James Carrington, Ziyare Addison and a host of others.
The game will take place in Hawaii at Kūniākea Stadium, with two honorary captains for the game. Those captains are Colorado's Travis Hunter Jr. (2024 Heisman Trophy winner) and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan are both captains in tonight’s game. Both players are expected to be top-10 draft picks come NFL Draft time.
Here are the full details:
2025 Polynesian Bowl
Team Makai vs. Team Mauka
Where: Kūniākea Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii
When: Friday, January 17th
Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
TV and Live Stream: NFL Network
Honorary team captains: Travis Hunter Jr., Tetairoa McMillan
