High School

How To Watch The 2025 Polynesian Bowl: TV channel, Date, Time

The 2025 Polynesian Bowl is here. Here are all of the details for watching the best high school athletes compete in one of the most anticipated high school football events of the season.

Caleb Sisk, Andy Villamarzo

Jan 20, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, US; NFL retiree Jesse Sapolu shock hands with Team Mauka quarterback from Warren high school Nicholaus Iamaleava (8) prior to the coin toss of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-USA TODAY NETWORK
Jan 20, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, US; NFL retiree Jesse Sapolu shock hands with Team Mauka quarterback from Warren high school Nicholaus Iamaleava (8) prior to the coin toss of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-USA TODAY NETWORK / Imagn Images-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Polynesian Bowl is here. Here are all of the details for watching the best high school athletes compete in one of the most anticipated high school football events of the season.

The annual game will be taking place later tonight with tons of talented high school prospects and recruits participating in the prestigious event.

Former NFL head coaches Gary Kubiak (Team Makai) and Ron Rivera (Team Mauka) will be the two head coaches for the contest.

This all-star event has some of the top high school football prospects in the country, including Tristen Keys, David Sanders, Zion Elee, Josh Petty, James Carrington, Ziyare Addison and a host of others.

The game will take place in Hawaii at Kūniākea Stadium, with two honorary captains for the game. Those captains are Colorado's Travis Hunter Jr. (2024 Heisman Trophy winner) and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan are both captains in tonight’s game. Both players are expected to be top-10 draft picks come NFL Draft time.

Here are the full details:

2025 Polynesian Bowl 

Team Makai vs. Team Mauka

Where: Kūniākea Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii

When: Friday, January 17th

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV and Live Stream: NFL Network

Honorary team captains: Travis Hunter Jr., Tetairoa McMillan

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Hawaii