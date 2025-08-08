High School on SI California High School Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings
It was 20 years ago that the California Interscholastic Federation decided to reinvent a version of state football championships.
Before 2006, when the state’s governing body implemented a state bowl series in three divisions, the last California champion was crowned in 1927 when Bakersfield defeated Fullerton, 38-0. It was the Drillers’ sixth state title in eight years, making it the first perennial California power.
Heading into 2025, there are once again two dominant programs ahead of the rest. Avid, even casual high school football fans in the Golden State, have little trouble rattling off these two juggernauts: the Mater Dei (Santa Ana) Monarchs and St. John Bosco (Bellflower) Braves.
As has been the case several times over the last decade, not only are the two programs at the top of the California preseason rankings, but the Power 25 national rankings as well, by High School On SI.
Three other Southern Section squads were picked in the national 25, and a handful more were on the bubble.
SECTION-BY-SECTION SEASON STARTS
The season starts primarily Aug. 22 in five sections — San Diego, Southern, LA City, Central and Sac-Joaquin. The state’s other five stations kick off mostly on Aug. 29: Central Coast, North Coast, San Francisco, Oakland and Northern.
DEFENDING STATE CHAMPIONS
Defending CIF Bowl champions are Mater Dei (Open Division), Lincoln-San Diego (1-AA), Edison-Huntington Beach (1-A), Grant-Sacramento (2-AA), Palos Verdez (2-A), Frontier-Bakersfield (3-AA), Vanden-Fairfield (3-A), St. Vincent-Petaluma (4-AA), Sonora (4-A), Carmel (5-AA), American Canyon (5-A), Arcata (6-AA), Summerville (6-A), Morea Catholic-Hayward (7-AA) and Balboa-San Francisco (7-A).
New rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season
CALIFORNIA 2025 PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS
1. MATER DEI (13-0 in 2024)
The Monarchs come into 2025 the two-time defending national champs, but will start their third different QB in as many years with Ryan Hopkins, a JSerra transfer who has committed to Wisconsin.
Other top players: Chris Henry Jr., WR (Ohio State commit), Sr.; Shaun Scott, DE (USC), Sr.; Mark Bowman, TE (USC), Sr.; Tomu Topui, DL (USC), Sr., Montana Toilolo, DL, Jr.; Kodi Greene, OT (Washington), Sr.; Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, WR (Ohio State), Sr.
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-2)
St. John Bosco is the only program in the last eight (fall) seasons to beat Mater Dei. The Monarchs have just five losses since 2016, all are to SJB. The Braves return a huge crop of young talented players in 2025, including sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu.
Top players: Madden Williams, WR, Sr.; Daniel Odom, WR, Sr.; Josh Holland, CB, Sr.; Dutch Horisk, DE, Sr.
3. MISSION VIEJO (10-1)
If history indicates anything, Ohio State commit Luke Fahey and wideout Vance Spafford will be hard to stop (again) in 2025.
Top players: Jeron Jones, CB, Sr.; JD Hill, LB, Sr.; Davonte Curtis, RB, Sr.
4. FOLSOM (12-2)
The Bulldogs will ride the state’s top overall recruit, BYU-bound quarterback Ryder Lyons as far as he takes them. Coach Paul Doherty won a state title in 2023, one of five state crowns for Folsom, ranking second in the modern era behind De La Salle’s seven. The Bulldogs are a four-time defending Sac-Joaquin Section D1 champion and have won 11 SJS crowns overall.
Top players: Lyons, Vlad Dyakonov, OT (USC commit), Sr.; WR Jameson Powell, WR (Ole Miss), Sr.; Jason Hill Jr., ATH (Stanford), Sr.; Sunia Vuki, OL (Oregon State), Sr.; Isaiah Williams, WR (Nevada), Sr.
5. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (12-2)
The Hornets from San Deigo won their second state title in three years and in 2023, they went 11-0 before being upset in the section finals to Granite Hills, 27-26. Gone is All-State QB Akili Smith Jr. (now at Oregon), but highly touted Kainan Manna, who threw for more than 4,500 yards and 43 touchdowns over the last two seasons for Centennial-Peoria, Ariz. has transferred in.
More top players: Prince Tavison, DE (Oregon), Sr.; Jesus Garcia, OT, Sr.; Cammeron Purnell, ATH (Oregon State), Sr.; Braylen Ross, TE, Jr.
6. SIERRA CANYON (8-4)
The Trailblazers have the best secondary in the state: Madden Riordan (USC), Havon Finney (LSU), Brandon Lockhart (USC), and Myles Baker (4-star recruit). Plus, 5-star defensive end Richard Wesley (Texas). Question is, can Sierra Canyon score big points when it needs to?
Top players: Jaxsen Stokes, RB, Jr.; Mikhal Johnson, DL, Sr.; Ja'Myron Baker, WR, Sr.
7. DE LA SALLE (12-1)
The Spartans (12-1 in 2024) haven’t won a state title since 2015 but have been in a record 16 championship games overall, losing in last season’s Open Division title game to Mater Dei, 37-15. Thirteenth-year head coach Justin Alumbaugh said the team’s strength are speed — led by state 100-meter record holder Jaden Jefferson (North Carolina commit) — experience and size on the offensive line.
Top players: Jefferson, Brayden Knight, QB, Sr.; Deuce Jones-Drew, RB, Jr.; Chase Young, WR-DB, Jr.; Nemyah Telona, DL (Cal), Sr.; Wyatt Ferguson, OL, Sr.; Landon Cook, TE, Sr.; Emery Speight, WR
8. SANTA MARGARITA (5-7)
Carson Palmer is back at his old stomping grounds to lead the Eagles. Big things are expected, but one thing is for sure: Trent Mosley will be a go-to target for new QB Trace Johnson.
Top players: Simote Katoanga, DL, Sr.; Dash Fifita, LB, Sr.; Jayden Crowder, DB, Sr.
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL
Life without 5-star QB Husan Longstreet begins. Now it's Dominick Catalano's turn under center. Coach Matt Logan enters his 28th year at the helm.
Top players: Keawe Browne, TE, Sr.; JD McKinley, LB, Sr.; Boogie Williams, DB, Sr.; Braylin Drake, RB Jr.
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN
O-Lu went 7-3 last year and returns a lot of starters on offense, except its QB. Coach Rod Sherman lost a lot of big-time players to graduation but will have to shepherd a new crop of promising talent into 2025.
Top players: Sam Utu, OL, Sr.; Markus Kier, WR, Sr.; Christian Panapa, LB, Sr.; Chris Flores, WR, Sr.
11. CENTRAL EAST-FRESNO
Many thought a very young, but talented Central squad arrived a season early, going 12-3 and reaching the CIF State 1-A title game, only to fall short 21-14 to Edison after taking a 14-0 lead. The Bengals — yes, they changed their nickname from Grizzlies — return just about everyone, including state Player of the Year nominee Brandon Smith (1,871 yards rushing, 25 TDs), the 6-foot, 185-pound RB and DB headed to Arizona, and junior QB J. Dippel (3,515 passing yards, 41 TDs).
Other top players: Bayon Harris, WR, Jr.; EJ Morgan, WR (Cal), Sr.; Zeb White, WR (Northern Arizona), Sr.; Darius Smith, ATH, So.
13. SERVITE
Things have been good for the Friars ever since hiring Chris Reinert as head coach. He'll enter his third season looking to build on the turnaround he's given Servite football. Reinert thinks Mission Viejo transfer QB Kale Murphy will have a big year. Servite also returns an experienced offensive line.
Top players: Luke Sorensen, TE, Sr.; Gavin Wilkins, OL, Sr.; Isaiah Leilua, LB, Jr.; Tristin Real, CB, Sr.; Ben Harris, WR, Jr.
14. JSERRA
Lions lose impact players to graduation on both sides of the ball, but will look to new, unproven talent to make a difference. Breakout QB Ryan Hopkins transferred to Mater Dei, so now Koa Smith-Mayall will take over.
Top players: Jarod Sersansie, WR, Sr.; Josh Haney, OL, Sr.; Clark Cokley, WR, Jr.; Rocco Tompkins, LB, Sr.; Dylan Fenn, LB, Jr.
15. GRANT-SACRAMENTO (12-3)
The Pacers, co-coached by former players Carl Reed and Syd Thompson who took over for the late Mike Alberghini, won their second state title in three years and third overall with a wild 35-28 D2-AA championship win over Pacifica last season. They open the season with a titanic home game against Folsom in a game televised on ESPN. A terrific junior class will likely lead the 2025 Pacers, headlined by 4-star tight end Rahzario Edwards.
Other top players: Roger Vanderhoef, OT (Sacramento State), Sr.; Savion Bandy, S, Sr.; Isaiah Stephen, DL, Jr.; Giovanni Hodge, DL, Jr.; Koby Shabazz, WR, Jr.; Isaiah Stephen, DL, Jr.
15. NEWBURY PARK (14-1)
Brady Smigiel is back for his senior year. The 5-star QB, Michigan commit will have a target on him in 2025 after leading the Panthers to a Division 2 crown in 2024.
Top players: Ty Stromsoe, RB, Jr.; Tyler Seefeldt, OL, Sr.; Connor Schlimgen, DL, Sr.; Devin Olmande, WR, Sr.; Balen Bentancourt, LB, Sr.
16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (7-5)
Probably Northern California’s most talented roster, the Crusaders appear on the verge of taking that next step to learn how to win big games. They have one of the state’s top passing offenses led by Vanderbilt-bound quarterback Mike Mitchell, who will be throwing to at least four committed Division 1-bound receivers. They seek only their second Central Coast Section title, joining the 2007 squad that won a Medium Division (equivalent to D2 today).
Top other players: Tommy Tofi, OL (Oregon), Sr.; Cynai Thomas, WR (Oregon State), Sr.; Perrion Williams, ATH (Utah), Sr.; Judge Nash, WR (Harvard), Sr.; Michael Langi, OL (Arizona), Wesley Winn, ATH (Boston College), Jr.
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (9-4)
Coach Charlie Collins enters his eighth year as head coach, and once again, has a bevy of talent to work with including big-time prospects in RB Deshonne Redeaux (USC) and DB Davon Benjamin (Oregon). Lions are the favorites to win the Marmonte League.
Top players: Trey Towns Jr., QB, So.; Ben Hatfield, OL, Sr.; Colby Simpson, TE, Sr.; Joseph Peko, DL, Sr.
18. GARDENA SERRA (8-4)
Same story, different year. Speed and skill is what makes Serra great under longtime coach Scott Altenberg. The offense lost a lot, but the defense returns nine starters including star defensive back Duvay Williams. Senior QB Nicolas Johnson will be quite the story if he can lead the Cavs in the right direction.
Top players: Khary Wilder, DL, Sr.; Marcellous Ryan, CB, Sr.; DeVohn Moutra, ATH, Sr.; Wesley Ace, CB, Jr.
19. MURRIETA VALLEY (11-3)
QB Bear Bachmeier and RB Dorian Hoze are gone, but the Nighthawks return a pair of quality offensive linemen for transfer QB Daniel Mielke (from Ontario Christian) and running back Jeremiah Watson.
Top players: Elijah Faamatuainu, OL, Sr.; Luke Kingman, OL, Sr.; Derrick Johnson, DB, Sr.; Josiah Anyansi, Sr.; Darius Johnson, DB, Jr.
20. LONG BEACH POLY (6-6)
Poly has a new coach in Justin Utupo, who will lead the Jackrabbits' efforts to regain the Moore League title (won by Millikan in 2024). Poly has California's No. 1 junior in DB Juju Johnson.
Top players: Deuce Jefferson, QB, Sr.; Kamarie Smith, WR, Sr.; Jaden Hernandez, Sr.; Deon Jackson, DB, Sr.; Donte Wright, CB, Jr.
21. CLOVIS (8-4)
Besides fourth-year starting quarterback Deagan Rose, an Oregon State commit ranked the No. 38 player in the state by 247Sports, the Cougars return their leading rusher and two top receivers from an 8-4 team. As always, the Tri-River Athletic Conference is loaded and should keep the Cougars battle tested. They’ll go after their first outright TRAC title since 2012.
Other top players: Maddox Merrill, RB-WR, Sr.; Carlos Young, WR/CB, Sr.; Syrus Mendes, TE/DE, Sr.; Dalton Byrd, ATH, Sr.; William Le Fevre, WR/CB
22. PITTSBURG (12-3)
Yes, the Pirates lost a ton to graduation, including All-Metro Bay Area QB Marley Allcantara, and current UCLA freshmen Jadyn Hudson and Jewelous Walls, but third-year head coach Charlie Ramirez has the program healthy and vital. They’ve gone 37-7 the last three seasons with two Northern California titles.
Top players: RJ Mosley, WR (Arizona), Sr.; Truly Bell, CB (Oregon State), Sr.; Kenneth Ward, WR/CB, So.; William Lane, RB, So.
23. CHAPARRAL (7-4)
Coach Andrew Ramer has been cooking up something for the last couple years and it could really take off in 2025 after a promising 7-4 record last fall. QB Dane Weber is an All-CIF returner to lead the Pumas.
Top players: Kiko Farinas, WR, Jr.; Tycen Johnson, WR, Jr.; Kameron Payne, DE, Jr.; Logan Coleman, LB, Jr.;
24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-5)
The Cougars return Fresno State commit Jacob Chambers at QB, who is ready for a big-time season when considering the weapons at his disposal including wideouts Tyree Wison, Joshua Mensah and Devin Chapple-Love. Rancho's defensive secondary is filled with playmakers, too.
Top players: Justin Lewis, DB, Sr.; Andre Johnson, DB, Sr.; Malik White, OL, Sr.; Jayden Porter, DL, Sr.
25. SAN JUAN HILLS (10-2)
Stallions went 10-2 last year and return QB Timmy Herr, who helped the offense score more than 30 points per game in 2024. The offense might be better in 2025, but the defense lost a lot to graduation. Get ready for a lot of points.
Top players: Elijah Ayala, RB, Sr.; Luke Frith, WR, Jr.; Ryan Matheson, WR, Jr.
Tarek Fattal contributed to this report