How California High School Football Top 25 Fared (Sept. 6, 2025)
Not often that No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco are challenged heavily on the same night. Unless the super powers play each other.
But that was the case in Week 2 of the high school football season in California.
Read up on how 19 of the Top 25 teams from the state fared on Friday, with five more scheduled to play Saturday.
HOW CALIFORNIA TOP 25 TEAMS FARED (9-6-2025)
(Records up to date)
1. MATER DEI (3-0)
Final: Mater Dei, 21, Kahuku (Hawaii) 18:
TD run by Malchi Roby with 2:27 remaining put the game away in final three minutes, but nothing was easy for nation's No. 1 team.
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0)
Final: St. John Bosco 21, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) 14.
- LIVE RECAP: Bosco escaps with comeback win
Much like Mater Dei, this one was in the balance until two second-half touchdown passes from Koa Malau'ulu to Madden Williams and Carson Clark, respectively, wiped out a 14-7 third quarter deficit.
3. MISSION VIEJO (3-0)
Final: Mission Viejo 53, Folsom 14.
- LIVE RECAP: Mission Viejo routs Folsom
This one was emphatic, via Michael Huntley, as the host Diablos flexed its collective muscle by sacking 5-star QB Ryder Lyons eight times, including four by JD Hill.
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0)
Next: Saturday vs. Punahou (Honolulu)
5. FOLSOM (2-1)
Humbling defeat for Bulldogs in Southern California.
6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1)
Final: Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) 30, Orange Lutheran 24.
They play some good football in the Phoenix region as the Bears squandered to a 24-0 halftime lead as the Lancers scored 24 straight, capped with a 20-yard pick 6 from Mason Reyes and two-point conversion. But the host Bears regained their poise and Joshua Gaines scored the go-ahead TD with 2:14 left on a 7-yard run. Basha's Dante Bruley had five sacks, via Richard Obert.
7. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1)
Final: Santa Margarita 45, Highland 13.
It was 30-0 at halftime and the Eagles emptied their bench. Trace Johnson was 8 of 12 for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Jaion Smith, a sophomore, rushed for two touchdowns.
8. DE LA SALLE (1-0)
Next: Saturday at San Mateo Serra
9. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (3-0)
Final: Lincoln 50, Arbor View (Las Vegas) 31.
Winless Aggies close to 20-17 right before the half until the Hornets scored on three straight series to take control, capped with a 10-yard TD pass from Jordan Roa to King David Christopher-Dunn.
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1)
Next: Saturday vs. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)
11. GARDENA SERRA (2-1)
Final: Los Alamitos 41, Serra 21
A nine-point flurry in the final 45 seconds of the first half, via Damian Calhoun, ignited the Griffins to the home win. A Colin Creason to Lenny Ibarra 45-yard bomb to end the half made it 28-14.
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-2)
Final: Rancho Cucamonga 14, Oak Hills 3.
After two losses by a total of five points, Rancho's defense carried the day.
13. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC (3-0)
Final: Cathedral Catholic 24, Chandler 23
Almost a clean sweep for the Chandler schools over Southern California powers but a PAT missed after a 35-yard touchdown pass from Will Mencl to Kenan Johann Ve'ave'a in the final two minutes. QB Brady Palmer rushed for a TD in the second quarter to give Cathedral Catholic a 7-6 lead. Chandler scored 11 straight, capped with a 2-yard rushing TD by Mencl. Cathedral Catholic scored 10 straight to tie it a 17-17 when Honor Faalave broke loose for a 73-yard TD with 10 minutes left in the game to go up for good.
14. SERVITE (2-1)
Final: Servite 46, Chaminade 3
Per Lou Ponsi, Kale Murphy was 17 of 24 for 143 yards and three touchdowns leading the Friars' blowout win.
15. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-0)
Final: San Juan Hills 42, Chino Hills 21
Timmy Herr was 12 of 15 for 302 yards and four touchdowns, three going to Luke Frith, who had four catches for 184 yards.
16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (2-0)
Final: Riordan 34, Monte Vista 0
With all the offensive firepower, almost not fair to also have stellar defense. A 672yard touchdown bomb from Vanderbilt-bound QB Mike Mitchell to Harvard-bound WR Judge Nash started the scoring. Watch all the action HERE A Mitchell to Max Mitchell (his brother) 36-yard pass set up a 4-yard TD pas from Mitchell to Kyle Welch to make it 14-0. Oregon State-bound Cynai Thomas got in the act before halftime with a 12-yard TD grab. Thomas caught his second TD pass, an 18-yarder after a rollout from Mitchell, making it 28-0 late in the third quarter. Mitchell threw his fifth TD pass with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter, a 20-yard strike to Nash.
17. TUSTIN (2-1)
Final: Long Beach Poly 28, Tustin 27
Poly, rich in tradition, entered 0-2 and was down 21-0 in the second quarter, but rallied behind sophomore Zion Anderson, who caught the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He clinched the win with an interception, according to Cristian Vasquez.
18. DAMIEN (3-0)
Last week: Beat JSerra Catholic, 34-31
Final: Damien 38, St. Paul 28
Per Donald Morrison, Isaiah Arriaza completed just 10 passes but four went for touchdowns. He threw for 276 yards and RB Malachi McFarland rushed 13 times for 177 yards, including a national record (tied countless times) with a 99-yard TD run.
19. CLOVIS (2-1)
Final: Frontier (Bakersfield) 27, Clovis 26
Considering the Titans came in winless, a major upset win at home.
20. PITTSBURG (1-0)
Next: Saturday at Bishop Manogue (Nev.)
21. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1)
Next: Sept. 12 at Murrieta Mesa
22. LA COSTA CANYON (3-0)
Final: La Costa Canyon 56, Del Norte 13
The Mavericks have now outscored opponents, 144-40. Next up at San Clemente.
23. CHAPARRAL (0-2)
Final: San Clemente 35, Chaparral 34
The Pumas lost their second heartbreaker in a row after losing 38-33 to San Juan Hills in its opener.
24. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0)
25. OAK HILLS (2-0, NR)
