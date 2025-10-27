Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
The Minnesota Timberwolves hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers on Monday, but the status of Anthony Edwards is up in the air.
Edwards left Sunday’s game in the opening minutes with a hamstring injury and did not return, and he’s likely facing an uphill battle to play on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.
Denver is set as a sizable favorite on the road because of this, as it looks to move to 2-1 in the 2025-26 season.
The Nuggets dropped their season opener against Golden State, but they blew out the Phoenix Suns in their last game to get back to .500.
Meanwhile, Minnesota is off to a 2-1 start despite Edwards’ injury. The Wolves can’t afford to have the star guard out for long, but they may have wanted to rest some players on the second night of a back-to-back anyway on Monday.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and more for this Western Conference battle.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -5.5 (-112)
- Timberwolves +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -198
- Timberwolves: +164
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 27
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Nuggets record: 1-1
- Timberwolves record: 2-1
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- None to report
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Nuggets wing Cameron Johnson is getting adjusted to his new team, averaging 10.0 points per game while shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc in two games.
Still, I love him to hit at least two shots from deep, even though he’s failed to do so in the opening games of the season. Johnson has still attempted nine 3-pointers during that stretch, making at least one in each game.
Johnson is a career 39.1 percent shooter from deep, and he should see plenty of volume (six attempts from 3 in one game, three in the other) from beyond the arc as the season goes on.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Wolves have yet to release an injury report (as of this writing), but it’s hard to see Edwards suiting up in this game after he left just three minutes into the win over Indiana on Sunday.
Without Edwards, the Wolves would be facing a massive uphill battle against the healthy Nuggets, and oddsmakers have seemingly adjusted for that, setting Denver as a two-possession road favorite.
The Nuggets lost to Golden State in their opener, but they dominated the Phoenix Suns in their last game. Nikola Jokic hasn’t even gotten going as a scorer in the 2025-26 season, and Denver may need some time to mesh with this new core, but it is much more talented than in previous seasons when the Timberwolves appeared to have the Nuggets’ numbers.
Simply put, I can’t trust the Wolves without Edwards, even though they have played Denver tough in recent seasons.
Pick: Nuggets -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
