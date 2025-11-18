Why Utah Recruit Hudson Lewis Flipped his Commitment to 'Dream School' Oregon
The Oregon Ducks have added recruit, three-star wide receiver Hudson Lewis to their 2026 recruiting class. Lewis was previously committed to the Utah Utes, but made the decision to flip his commitment to the Ducks.
Hudson Lewis Flips From Utah to “Dream School” Oregon
Class of 2026 recruit Hudson Lewis told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals that he has flipped his commitment from Utah to Oregon. He had been committed to Utah since September. Before he was committed to Utah, he was a Washington State commit.
Oregon had been Lewis’s dream school, but he had to wait until this past weekend before they ended up offering him. Lewis did not hesitate in flipping his commitment to coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
“I’m going to go for sure…I can’t pass them up. I just can’t,” Lewis said to Rivals' Adam Gorney about Oregon commitment. “It’s 100 percent the dream. It’s just a blessing…It was my dream school since I was a kid. The way they go about things is really professional. If you’re trying to win and develop as a player, that’s what Oregon does and the coaches were great, the atmosphere is unbelievable.”
Hudson Lewis is a 5-10, 175 pound wide receiver out of Boise, Idaho. Lewis is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 player in the state of Idaho.
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
Oregon continues to climb up the ranks when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class rankings. The Ducks currently have the No. 5 ranked 2026 class according to 247Sports. This class is headlined by five-star safety Jett Washington and five-star interior offensive lienman Immanuel Iheanacho.
The Ducks have consistently been at the top of the recruiting class rankings, especially since they hired Lanning in 2022. They are not strangers to having one of the best classes in the country and 2026 is no different.
There is still a good chance that this 2026 class gets bumped up even higher. Getting a player like Lewis to flip could signal more flips to Oregon in the near future. There are 19 2026 recruits committed to Oregon after the Lewis flip.