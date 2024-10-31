40 players to watch in Idaho 5A football state playoffs
The IHSAA 5A football state playoffs begin this week with eight first-round matchups.
Skyline is the bracket’s top seed, followed by No. 2 Hillcrest, No. 3 Lakeland and No. 4 Bishop Kelly. Bishop Kelly defeated Hillcrest in last year’s title game.
Earlier this week, SBLive/SI compiled a list of some of the top players to watch in the 6A postseason. Below are 40 standouts at the 5A level.
1. Ben Avella, jr., Bishop Kelly
Avella quarterbacked Bishop Kelly to a 13-0 record and the state title last season. He has passed for 1,414 yards and scored 18 total touchdowns as a junior.
2. Haydon Benson, sr., Lakeland
Star tailback Kate Weil gets most of the headlines for Lakeland, but Benson is more than serviceable behind center. The senior has completed 114 of 161 passes for 1,190 yards and seven touchdowns and has rushed for 378 yards and four scores.
3. Dawson Blackner, sr., Shelley
Blackner is a versatile offensive weapon who can play running back and wide receiver. He has the ability to run away from defenders.
4. Noah Carpenter, sr., Lewiston
Carpenter is a two-way standout for Lewiston who also shines on special teams. He gets time at running back and safety.
5. Onix Carson, jr., Vallivue
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Carson runs with tremendous power and speed. He has 149 carries for 1,219 yards and 10 touchdowns.
6. Dalton Carter, jr., Twin Falls
Carter is one of the best cover corners in 5A. He had six interceptions as a sophomore and has been just as impactful this season.
7. Hunter Cordell, jr., Pocatello
The 6-foot-5 Cordell is a big target in the passing game for star quarterback Hunter May. Cordell also plays basketball for the Thunder.
8. Zyan Crockett, jr., Skyline
Crockett is a versatile offensive weapon who has scored 18 total touchdowns. He has 33 receptions for 675 yards and 72 carries for 487 yards.
9. Jaxon Ellsworth, sr., Bonneville
Ellsworth is the go-to receiver in Bonneville’s offense. He has 38 catches for 656 yards and seven touchdowns.
10. Landin Gallegos, sr., Blackfoot
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Gallegos stars at middle linebacker for the Broncos, who are back in the postseason after an 0-9 season. Gallegos has excellent strength and closing speed.
11. CarMyne Garcia, sr., Skyline
Garcia has completed 99 of 154 passes for 1,708 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions. The senior has 373 yards and four scores on the ground.
12. Ryker Good, jr., Nampa
Nampa’s leading rusher, Good has 126 carries for 893 yards and seven touchdowns. He also gets time at quarterback for the Bulldogs.
13. Tez Hernandez, jr., Nampa
Hernandez functions as a running back and receiver in Nampa’s offense. The junior has 60 carries for 584 yards and four touchdowns and 33 catches for 370 yards and three scores.
14. Sammy Howe, sr., Emmett
Howe has 84 carries for 562 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also been a factor in the receiving game with 14 catches for 307 yards and three scores.
15. Conner Iverson, jr., Preston
Iverson has topped the 100-yard mark on the ground in four of Preston’s past five games. He has 171 carries for 866 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior and has caught 22 passes for 259 yards and two scores.
16. Dallas Jacobson, so., Bonneville
Jacobson has been a breakthrough performer for Bonneville as a sophomore. He has 71 total tackles from the linebacker position.
17. Jace Judy, sr., Hillcrest
Judy is Hillcrest’s leading receiver with 43 catches for 642 yards and 11 touchdowns. Defensively, Judy has 24 total tackles and four sacks.
18. Tylan Kaschmitter, sr., Bishop Kelly
Kaschmitter is the lead tailback in Bishop Kelly’s run-first attack. He took over the running back role from Peter Minnaert, who is now at Carroll College after winning 2023 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
19. Treyden Kirkham, sr., Skyline
Kirkham is averaging more than 25 yards per reception. He has 28 catches for 705 yards and nine touchdowns.
20. Amos Kun, sr., Twin Falls
The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Kun is a physical runner with plenty of speed. In his first year playing football, Kun made the all-Great Basin Conference team as a junior.
21. Drew Lehman, sr., Sandpoint
Sandpoint likes to pound the rock, and Lehman is the perfect quarterback for the Bulldogs’ offense. The senior has run for 401 yards and nine touchdowns and thrown for 713 yards and seven scores.
22. Alex Linares, sr., Minico
Minico is known for its physicality, and Linares is a big reason. The 5-foot-9, 270-pound senior is a dominant offensive tackle.
23. Dainian Martinez, jr., Blackfoot
Martinez gets it done at wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner for Blackfoot. He also plays basketball and is a sprinter in track.
24. Hunter May, sr., Pocatello
One of the most electric players in 4A, May is a dual-threat quarterback who is asked to do it all for Pocatello’s offense. The senior is also a standout on defense.
25. Michael McCartney, sr., Hillcrest
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound McCartney stars on both sides of the line of scrimmage for Hillcrest. He has an offer from College of Idaho.
26. Isaac Moore, sr., Vallivue
The Falcons are a run-first team, but Moore is effective when asked to pass. He has completed 86 of 143 throws for 860 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 191 yards and two scores on the ground.
27. Carter Perry, so., Preston
Perry has been a breakthrough performer for Preston this season. The sophomore quarterback has completed 149 of 255 passes for 2,148 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for six more scores.
28. Markus Powers, sr., Bishop Kelly
Powers is an edge presence for a Bishop Kelly defense that surrenders just 13.2 points per game. He is a playmaker who can stop the run and rush the passer.
29. William Sachse, sr., Bishop Kelly
Sachse is an athletic senior who can play linebacker and safety in the Knights’ defense. He is also a standout on special teams.
30. Ryder Scheibe, sr., Emmett
Scheibe is another quarterback who is equally dangerous with his arm and legs. He has thrown for 1,043 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 739 yards and eight scores.
31. Jake Schumann, sr., Preston
Carter Perry’s favorite target, Schumann has 40 catches for 672 yards and nine touchdowns. The senior is also a factor in the return game.
32. Kaesen Smith, sr., Skyline
Smith is a pass rush specialist who terrorizes opposing quarterbacks. He enters the playoffs with 11 sacks.
33. Preston Sonner-Cranney, sr., Minico
Sonner-Cranney is a star tailback who ran for seven touchdowns in a victory over Burley, tying the Minico single-game record. He is a two-time state champion wrestler.
34. Tyson Sweetwood, jr., Hillcrest
Sweetwood has been sensational in his first season as a starter, throwing for 2,056 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has been just as effective as a runner with 711 yards and 11 touchdowns on 90 carries.
35. Jace Taylor, jr., Lakeland
Taylor enters the postseason with 64 catches for 556 yards and two touchdowns. He helped the Hawks earn their first victory over Sandpoint since 2016.
36. Brock Thompson, sr., Lewiston
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Thompson is a physical presence in the middle of Lewiston’s defense. The senior also gets time at running back.
37. Chance Waite, sr., Shelley
Waite plays both ways for the Russets at running back and linebacker. He is committed to Montana Western.
38. Nathan Wayment, sr., Minico
Wayment is a standout safety with a nose for the ball. He also plays basketball for Minico.
39. Kage Weil, sr., Lakeland
One of the state’s most productive backs, Weil is averaging 161.6 yards rushing per game. He has 191 carries for 1,454 yards and 23 touchdowns.
40. Wylie Wimmer, sr., Sandpoint
Wimmer is a sturdy middle linebacker who has 112 total tackles. In a matchup with Lewiston, Wimmer recorded 21 tackles.