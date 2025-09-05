Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, September 5, including five games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The big ranked battles of the weekend are between No. 9 Bishop Kelly and No. 11 Minico, and No. 8 Madison playing at No. 15 Middleton.
Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by the two ranked matchups mentioned before, as well as No. 2 Rocky Mountain hosting out-of-state Provo (Utah). You can follow every game on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Provo vs Rocky Mountain, 5:00 PM
Skyview vs Eagle, 5:30 PM
La Grande vs Vale, 7:00 PM
Cole Valley Christian vs Melba, 7:00 PM
Marsing vs Wendell, 7:00 PM
McCall-Donnelly vs Nampa Christian, 7:00 PM
Homedale vs Gooding, 7:00 PM
New Plymouth vs Fruitland, 7:00 PM
Buhl vs Mountain Home, 7:00 PM
Lakeland vs Weiser, 7:00 PM
Caldwell vs Columbia, 7:00 PM
Burley vs Emmett, 7:00 PM
Bishop Kelly vs Minico, 7:00 PM
Meridian vs Mountain View, 7:00 PM
Madison vs Middleton, 7:00 PM
Nampa vs Kuna, 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge vs Centennial, 7:00 PM
Capital vs Owyhee, 7:00 PM
Borah vs Vallivue, 7:00 PM
Nelson vs Timberline, 7:30 PM
Laguna Creek vs Boise, 7:30 PM
Ontario vs McLoughlin, 8:00 PM
Parma vs Nyssa, 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here