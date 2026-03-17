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Idaho Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every IDHSAA champion and runner-up for all six classifications as the Idaho high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
The Cole Valley Christian Chargers won the 4A Idaho Boys Basketball Championship with a 71-35 win over Bonners Ferry
The Cole Valley Christian Chargers won the 4A Idaho Boys Basketball Championship with a 71-35 win over Bonners Ferry | Mario Moreno - Moreno Creative

The 2026 Idaho boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 6A

Champion: Lake City Timberwolves

Runner-Up: Owyhee Storm

Class 5A

Champion: Bishop Kelly Knights

Runner-Up: Lewiston Bengals

Class 4A

Champion: Cole Valley Christian Chargers

Runner-Up: Bonners Ferry Badgers

Class 3A

Champion: St. Maries Lumberjacks

Runner-Up: Wendell Trojans

Class 2A

Champion: Lakeside Knights

Runner-Up: Kendrick Tigers

Class 1A

Champion: Rockland Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Garden Valley Wolverines

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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