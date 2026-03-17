Idaho Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Idaho boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 6A
Champion: Lake City Timberwolves
Runner-Up: Owyhee Storm
Class 5A
Champion: Bishop Kelly Knights
Runner-Up: Lewiston Bengals
Class 4A
Champion: Cole Valley Christian Chargers
Runner-Up: Bonners Ferry Badgers
Class 3A
Champion: St. Maries Lumberjacks
Runner-Up: Wendell Trojans
Class 2A
Champion: Lakeside Knights
Runner-Up: Kendrick Tigers
Class 1A
Champion: Rockland Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Garden Valley Wolverines
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.