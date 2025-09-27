High School

Idaho high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025

The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.

Adrian 54, Grace 24

American Falls 34, South Fremont 6

Bishop Kelly 22, Columbia 20

Blackfoot 40, Bonneville 22

Bonners Ferry 49, Kellogg 7

Buhl 41, Wood River 7

Canyon Ridge 42, Jerome 28

Carey 44, Hansen 14

Challis 30, Mackay 18

Coeur d'Alene 50, Sandpoint 9

Columbia 40, Orofino 0

Council 70, Cascade 0

Eagle 21, Mountain View 14

Glacier Peak 30, Post Falls 18

Hagerman 52, Oakley 22

Highland 32, Pocatello 7

Hillcrest 44, Shelley 20

Homedale 48, Payette 0

Idaho City 80, Wilder 0

Kamiah 54, Clearwater Valley 0

Kendrick 90, Lapwai 0

Lake City 49, Eisenhower 0

Lakeland 49, Moscow 0

Logos 54, Prairie 12

Madison 44, Thunder Ridge 14

Malad 21, Soda Springs 6

Marsing 45, Parma 7

Meridian 21, Middleton 20

Minico 40, Burley 7

Nampa 50, Skyview 28

New Plymouth 7, Melba 6

North Fremont 47, Salmon 0

Owyhee 16, Kuna 14

Potlatch 60, Deary 20

Raft River 56, Glenns Ferry 32

Rich 34, Bear Lake 21

Richfield 48, Dietrich 18

Ridgevue 56, Caldwell 15

Ririe 45, Firth 18

Rockland 68, Watersprings 8

Rocky Mountain 41, Centennial 7

Skyline 55, Idaho Falls 13

Timberlake 30, St. Maries 27

Timberline 50, Capital 19

Tri Valley 64, Garden Valley 20

Twin Falls 40, Mountain Home 0

Valley 44, Murtaugh 30

Vallivue 28, Emmett 21

Wallace 58, Troy 7

Weiser 21, McCall-Donnelly 14

West Jefferson 34, Grangeville 6

West Side 20, Declo 8

