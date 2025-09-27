Idaho high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.
Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
Idaho high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025
Adrian 54, Grace 24
American Falls 34, South Fremont 6
Bishop Kelly 22, Columbia 20
Blackfoot 40, Bonneville 22
Bonners Ferry 49, Kellogg 7
Buhl 41, Wood River 7
Canyon Ridge 42, Jerome 28
Carey 44, Hansen 14
Challis 30, Mackay 18
Coeur d'Alene 50, Sandpoint 9
Columbia 40, Orofino 0
Council 70, Cascade 0
Eagle 21, Mountain View 14
Glacier Peak 30, Post Falls 18
Hagerman 52, Oakley 22
Highland 32, Pocatello 7
Hillcrest 44, Shelley 20
Homedale 48, Payette 0
Idaho City 80, Wilder 0
Kamiah 54, Clearwater Valley 0
Kendrick 90, Lapwai 0
Lake City 49, Eisenhower 0
Lakeland 49, Moscow 0
Logos 54, Prairie 12
Madison 44, Thunder Ridge 14
Malad 21, Soda Springs 6
Marsing 45, Parma 7
Meridian 21, Middleton 20
Minico 40, Burley 7
Nampa 50, Skyview 28
New Plymouth 7, Melba 6
North Fremont 47, Salmon 0
Owyhee 16, Kuna 14
Potlatch 60, Deary 20
Raft River 56, Glenns Ferry 32
Rich 34, Bear Lake 21
Richfield 48, Dietrich 18
Ridgevue 56, Caldwell 15
Ririe 45, Firth 18
Rockland 68, Watersprings 8
Rocky Mountain 41, Centennial 7
Skyline 55, Idaho Falls 13
Timberlake 30, St. Maries 27
Timberline 50, Capital 19
Tri Valley 64, Garden Valley 20
Twin Falls 40, Mountain Home 0
Valley 44, Murtaugh 30
Vallivue 28, Emmett 21
Wallace 58, Troy 7
Weiser 21, McCall-Donnelly 14
West Jefferson 34, Grangeville 6
West Side 20, Declo 8
