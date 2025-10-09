Pair of Top 15 Matchups Highlight Week 7 of Idaho High School Football Season
Week 7 of the high school football season in Idaho is upon us, and High School on SI Idaho will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are five games to watch around the state.
No. 5 Rigby (5-1) at No. 9 Madison (4-2)
The Trojans have bounced back nicely from their Week 3 loss to Bishop Kelly, beating their last two foes by a combined 98-21 score. After beating No. 12 Highland last week, they could wrap up the 6A High Country Conference title with a rivalry win over the Bobcats, who have lost three straight to Rigby — including 35-21 last year.
No. 7 Homedale (6-0) at No. 11 Fruitland (6-0)
The Trojans have won eight in a row over their 4A Snake River Valley Conference rivals, but last year’s 29-28 victory came down to Luke Henry’s 3-yard touchdown run and ensuing two-point conversion run in the final four minutes.
Henry has since graduated, leaving this matchup a battle of standout quarterbacks — Homedale senior Xavier Uranga (1,180 yards, 17 TDs) and Fruitland junior Titus Vidlak (1,584 yards, 19 TDs), the younger brother of Stephen F. Austin QB Sam Vidlak.
No. 1 Rocky Mountain (6-0) at Middleton (4-2)
Since Middleton joined the Grizzlies in the same conference in 2022 — first in 5A, the last two years in the 6A Southern Idaho Conference — Rocky Mountain has dominated, winning all three meetings.
For the Vikings to pull the upset, they’ll need their 6A-leading run defense (65 yards per game) to slow a Grizzlies attack that averages 308.5 rushing yards and has scored 34 touchdowns on the ground.
Twin Falls (5-1) at No. 3 Hillcrest (6-0)
The Bruins have already matched their win total of a year ago but face their toughest test yet against the defending 5A champion Knights, who have won five in a row in the series, including 17-7 last year.
Senior QB Ty Hess has amassed 1,227 total yards and 18 touchdowns (12 passing) for the Bruins, while his counterpart for Hillcrest — senior Carroll College commit Tyson Sweetwood — has 1,666 total yards and 18 touchdowns (11 passing) without committing a turnover.
Kamiah (5-0) at Kendrick (6-0)
The top teams in the Class 2A eight-man rankings square off in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinals, which Kendrick won 58-14 over its Whitepine League rivals en route to capturing its fourth consecutive title.
The Tigers have outscored their opponents 483-8 this season, including 319 unanswered points, while led by 20-year-old Ty Koepp, who was the quarterback for the first three of those state championships.