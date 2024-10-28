Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Idaho Girls Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)?
1. Bellamie Beus, jr., Skyview volleyball
Beus had 22 kills, five aces and eight digs in a four-set win over Centennial. Later in the week, she added 20 kills and 10 digs in a sweep of Owyhee.
2. Brinley Bybee, jr., Rigby volleyball
Bybee piled up 28 kills, 16 digs and two blocks in a five-set win over Thunder Ridge.
3. Lacey Dougherty, sr., Columbia volleyball
Dougherty led the way with 25 kills, 26 digs, three aces and a block as Columbia defeated Middleton in four sets.
4. Kenzie Hill, so., Bishop Kelly soccer
Hill netted two goals and added an assist in a 7-1 Class 6A state consolation victory over Madison.
5. Madison Jensen, jr., Rigby volleyball
Jensen had 48 assists, 12 digs and two blocks in the win over Thunder Ridge.
6. Juliette Langlet, sr., Boise soccer
Langlet didn’t surrender a goal at the 6A state tournament. She recorded seven saves in the semifinals against Owyhee and kept a clean sheet in the finals against Rocky Mountain. The Grizzlies went on to capture the state title on penalty kicks.
7. Lydia Lindsey, sr., Fruitland soccer
Lindsey scored both of her team’s goals as Fruitland took third place at the 3A state tournament with a 2-0 shutout of American Falls.
8. Abby Lusk, jr., Pocatello volleyball
Lusk had 28 kills, 19 digs and two blocks in a five-set victory over Century.
9. Addison McKarcher, sr., Lewiston volleyball
McKarcher put up 23 kills, seven digs, two blocks and an ace in a five-set win over Moscow.
10. Shaynee McWilliams, sr., Owyhee volleyball
McWilliams had 33 assists, 14 digs, five aces and four blocks in a three-set victory over Eagle.
11. Lily Meservier, so., Timberline volleyball
Meservier shined with 22 kills, eight digs, two aces and one block as Timberline fell to Boise in five sets.
12. Ellie Sandoz, jr., Wood River volleyball
Sandoz dominated with 22 kills and three blocks in a four-set win over Burley.
13. Caitlin Staats, jr., Bishop Kelly soccer
Staats also had two goals and an assist in Bishop Kelly’s consolation win over Madison.
14. Eliana Ti’a, sr., Centennial volleyball
Ti’a had 25 kills and two blocks in a four-set loss to Skyview.
15. Campbell Wilson, jr., Rocky Mountain soccer
Wilson netted two goals in the team’s 2-0 6A state semifinal win over Timberline.
16. Elsie Wyatt, sr., Middleton soccer
Wyatt scored for goals at the 6A state tournament.
