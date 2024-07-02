2024 Illinois high school football schedules released
It is time to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's can't-miss games as 2024 Illinois high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming IHSA season.
Most teams will play their first games the week of August 30, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 IHSA state championships taking place November 29-30.
2024 Illinois high school football schedules for all teams in every IHSA classification are available on SBLive Illinois, where you can also find live Illinois high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Illinois IHSA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 IHSA high school football season schedule:
- August 12: First day of practice
- August 29: Day that first contests may be held
- August 30: First Friday night
- October 26: Playoff pairings announced
- November 1: First round
- November 8: Second round
- November 15: Quarterfinals
- November 21: Semifinals
- November 29-30: IHSA 2024 football state championships*
*The 2024 IHSA high school football state championships will be played in Bloomington-Normal at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
Can't decide which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those at the top of the list in SBLive Illinois's 2023 final rankings.
Here's the top 5 from last year's final rankings to get you rolling:
- Loyola Academy Ramblers
- Mount Carmel Caravan
- Lincoln-Way East Griffins
- Cary-Grove Trojans
- East St. Louis Flyers
