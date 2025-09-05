Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5-6, 2025
There are 44 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this weekend from Friday September 5 to Saturday September 6. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match up of the week is a battle between two undefeated teams as Hercher hosts Bishop McNamara on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
Arcola vs Villa Grove
Argenta-Oreana vs Cumberland
Athens vs Pittsfield
Attica vs Seeger
Auburn vs New Berlin
Beardstown vs Calhoun/Brussels
Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Bishop McNamara vs Herscher
Canton vs Taylorville
Casey-Westfield vs Tuscola
Centennial vs Champaign Central
Central A & M vs Shelbyville
Charleston vs Paris
Clifton Central vs Momence
Clinton vs Warrensburg-Latham
Covington vs North Vermillion
Danville vs Urbana
Decatur Eisenhower vs Jacksonville
East Peoria vs Lanphier
Effingham vs Mt. Carmel
Fisher vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Oakwood
Glenwood vs North County
Hoopeston vs Salt Fork
Illini West vs St. Teresa
Iroquois West vs Watseka
Lebanon vs West Lafayette
Lincoln vs Springfield Southeast
MacArthur vs Springfield
Mahomet-Seymour vs Morris
Maroa-Forsyth vs Pleasant Plains
Mascoutah vs Sacred Heart-Griffin
Mattoon vs Rantoul
Meridian vs St. Anne
Monticello vs Tolono Unity
Mt. Zion vs Rochester
Nokomis vs Sullivan
North Mac vs Staunton
Olympia vs Riverton
Pana vs Southwestern
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs St. Joseph-Ogden
PORTA vs Williamsville
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
Sparta vs Marshall
