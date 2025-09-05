High School

Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5-6, 2025

Get Champaign-Springfield Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls on to week 2 of the 2025 season on September 5

Brady Twombly

There are 44 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this weekend from Friday September 5 to Saturday September 6. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match up of the week is a battle between two undefeated teams as Hercher hosts Bishop McNamara on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

Arcola vs Villa Grove

Argenta-Oreana vs Cumberland

Athens vs Pittsfield

Attica vs Seeger

Auburn vs New Berlin

Auburn vs New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly

Beardstown vs Calhoun/Brussels

Bismarck-Henning vs Westville

Bishop McNamara vs Herscher

Canton vs Taylorville

Casey-Westfield vs Tuscola

Centennial vs Champaign Central

Central A & M vs Shelbyville

Charleston vs Paris

Clifton Central vs Momence

Clinton vs Warrensburg-Latham

Covington vs North Vermillion

Danville vs Urbana

Decatur Eisenhower vs Jacksonville

East Peoria vs Lanphier

Effingham vs Mt. Carmel

Fisher vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Oakwood

Glenwood vs North County

Hoopeston vs Salt Fork

Illini West vs St. Teresa

Iroquois West vs Watseka

Lebanon vs West Lafayette

Lincoln vs Springfield Southeast

MacArthur vs Springfield

Mahomet-Seymour vs Morris

Maroa-Forsyth vs Pleasant Plains

Mascoutah vs Sacred Heart-Griffin

Mattoon vs Rantoul

Meridian vs St. Anne

Monticello vs Tolono Unity

Mt. Zion vs Rochester

Nokomis vs Sullivan

North Mac vs Staunton

Oakwood vs Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Olympia vs Riverton

Pana vs Southwestern

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs St. Joseph-Ogden

PORTA vs Williamsville

Seeger vs Attica

Springfield Southeast vs Lincoln

Staunton vs North Mac

Taylorville vs Canton

Watseka vs Iroquois West

Westville vs Bismarck-Henning

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025

Sparta vs Marshall

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Illinois