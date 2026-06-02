Defending Illinois High School Football State Champion Unveals 2026 Schedule
A defending Illinois high school football state champion has released its schedule for the upcoming 2026 season.
St. Francis, who claimed the Class 5A Illinois High School Association State Football Championship in 2025, will open action this fall with a game against Clemente.
From there, the Spartans will take on several fellow title contenders - all from within the state of Illinois.
Back-to-back road games to start September will see St. Francis head to Brother Rice and St. Rita, with the St. Rita contest marking the start of the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference Green Conference play.
The month closes out with a pair of home dates vs. Fenwick and Nazareth Academy. October kicks off on the road at Saint Viator, followed by Niles Notre Dame and Montini Catholic to close out the regular season.
Nearly Brand-New Schedule Awaits Defending Class 5A Illinois State Champions
Many of the teams set to square off against the Spartans this coming fall will be new faces, as just St. Rita and Nazareth Academy return on the schedule. Both of those games represent conference battles.
Last year, St. Francis opened the season with wins over Kenwood and Mt. Zion Prep Academy before falling to Loyola Academy. They rebounded with wins over St. Rita and Providence Catholic on the road before a 35-28 setback to IC Catholic Prep.
Wins over Marian Catholic and DePaul College Prep got them back on track before a loss to Nazareth Academy in the regular season finale.
From there, the Spartans were unstoppable, besting Morgan Park, Prairie Ridge, King, Belvidere North and Providence Catholic to claim the state championship. They topped Providence Catholic in a thrilling finale, 39-35.
Leading Rusher Tivias Caldwell Leads The Spartans
Senior-to-be Tivias Caldwell is back to anchor the offense after rushing 123 times for 838 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games. Caldwell had four games of over 100 yards on the ground, averaging nearly seven per carry.
Iggy Amorrortu has the most experience back under center, as he played in eight games as a sophomore this past fall. Amorrortu completed 12 of 23 for 300 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Spartans will need to replace Brock Phillip, as he threw for almost 2,600 yards and 30 TDs last year.
On defense, Peyton Shipley, James McGrath, Tyler Dunlap and Caldwell all return with experience under their belts.
2026 St. Francis Football Schedule
Aug. 28 - Clemente
Sept. 4 - at Brother Rice
Sept. 11 - at St. Rita
Sept. 18 - Fenwick
Sept. 25 - Nazareth Academy
Oct. 2 - at Saint Viator
Oct. 9 - Niles Notre Dame
Oct. 16 - at Montini Catholic
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker