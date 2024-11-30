Elmhurst York vs. Loyola Academy: Live score, updates in 8A Illinois football state championship
Wilmette Loyola Academy is back in the Illinois high school football Class 8A state championship game for the third year in a row. The Ramblers would be the first 8A team to 3-peat since Park Ridge Maine South won three straight from 2008-10.
The Ramblers have faced off against Frankfort Lincoln-Way East for the past two years, but this year they will face Elmhurst York. Loyola Academy beat Lincon-Way East in the semifinals last week, 27-24.
This will be the Dukes' first-ever trip to the championship game. York defeated Naperville Central, 20-15, last week. Both teams are 11-2 heading into this game.
York and Loyola has recent history. The Ramblers beat the Dukes in two recent semifinal games: 30-3 in 2022 and 23-14 in 2023.
ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Loyola Academy is full of future Division I players. The list features DB Drew McPherson (Iowa), LB Donovan Robinson (Washington), QB Ryan Fitzgerald (Iowa), TE Brendan Loftus (Miami of Ohio), DE Tommy Ghislandi (Army) and DL Connor Sullivan (South Dakota State).
York defensive lineman Joseph Reiff is ranked the No. 11 player in the state, according to 247Sports. He’s committed to Notre Dame. QB Bruno Massel has thrown for 1,461 yards and 11 TDs with 3 interceptions and has run 132 times for 1,097 yards and 17 scores.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 8A Illinois high school school football state championship game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 30.
You can also watch Loyola Academy vs. York live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Loyola Academy vs. York, Class 8A championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
More Illinois high school football news
Illinois (IHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
Dierre Hill, Oregon Ducks commit, racks up 518 yards, 7 touchdowns in state championship win
Top 25 Illinois High School Football Rankings (11/27/2024)
Best college football prospects still playing for state championships in 2024 high school playoffs
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivesports