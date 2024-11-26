High School

Illinois (IHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Illinois high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the IHSA state championships

Sam Brown

Loyola Academy will look to defend its Illinois Class 8A football state championship this Saturday against York.
Loyola Academy will look to defend its Illinois Class 8A football state championship this Saturday against York. / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

The 2024 Illinois high school football playoffs conclude this week as all eight IHSA classifications prepare to crown their state champions.

>>Illinois high school football playoff brackets<<

All eight of the 2024 IHSA State Championship games will be played this Friday and Saturday (November 29-30) at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Illinois (IHSA) football playoffs.

Illinois high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Illinois high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups:

Class 8A

State Championship matchup

(12) Loyola Academy vs. (14) York

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 8A high school football bracket

Class 7A

State Championship matchup

(4) Batavia vs. (19) Chicago Mt. Carmel

4:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 7A high school football bracket

Class 6A

State Championship matchup

(3) Geneva vs. (1) East St. Louis

1:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

State Championship matchup

(3) Nazareth Academy vs. (6) Joliet Catholic

10:00 a.m. Saturday

2024 IHSA Class 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

State Championship matchup

(9) DePaul College Prep vs. (12) Mt. Zion

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 IHSA Class 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

State Championship matchup

(9) Montini Catholic vs. (6) Monticello

4:00 p.m. Friday

2024 IHSA Class 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

State Championship matchup

(6) Chicago Christian vs. (2) Maroa-Forsyth

1:00 p.m. Friday

2024 IHSA Class 2A high school football bracket

Class 1A

State Championship matchup

(2) Lena-Winslow vs. (1) Althoff Catholic

10:00 a.m. Friday

2024 IHSA Class 1A high school football bracket

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Illinois