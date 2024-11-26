Illinois (IHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
The 2024 Illinois high school football playoffs conclude this week as all eight IHSA classifications prepare to crown their state champions.
All eight of the 2024 IHSA State Championship games will be played this Friday and Saturday (November 29-30) at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
Illinois high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Illinois high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups:
Class 8A
State Championship matchup
(12) Loyola Academy vs. (14) York
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 8A high school football bracket
Class 7A
State Championship matchup
(4) Batavia vs. (19) Chicago Mt. Carmel
4:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 7A high school football bracket
Class 6A
State Championship matchup
(3) Geneva vs. (1) East St. Louis
1:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
State Championship matchup
(3) Nazareth Academy vs. (6) Joliet Catholic
10:00 a.m. Saturday
2024 IHSA Class 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
State Championship matchup
(9) DePaul College Prep vs. (12) Mt. Zion
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 IHSA Class 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
State Championship matchup
(9) Montini Catholic vs. (6) Monticello
4:00 p.m. Friday
2024 IHSA Class 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
State Championship matchup
(6) Chicago Christian vs. (2) Maroa-Forsyth
1:00 p.m. Friday
2024 IHSA Class 2A high school football bracket
Class 1A
State Championship matchup
(2) Lena-Winslow vs. (1) Althoff Catholic
10:00 a.m. Friday
2024 IHSA Class 1A high school football bracket
