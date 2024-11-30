Illinois (IHSA) high school football state championship scores (11/29/2024 - 11/30/2024)

High School

Mount Carmel will face Batavia in the IHSA Class 7A State Championship game on Saturday.
It all comes down to this. The 2024 Illinois high school football postseason concludes with all IHSA state title games taking place this weekend.

All eight of the 2024 IHSA State Championship games will be played this Friday and Saturday (November 29-30) at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

You can follow all of the IHSA football playoff games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's your guide to catching all the Illinois high school football state championship action on Friday and Saturday:

