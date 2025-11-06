Fifth Down Allows Illinois High School Football Team To Advance
An Illinois high school football team took advantage of an officiating error to advance in the Illinois high school playoffs.
PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview High School was given a fifth-down, going on to kick a game-winning field goal and defeat Fairfield High School, 9-8, this past Saturday in the Illinos high school football playoffs.
The Illinois High School Association admitted an officiating error occurred which ultimately led to the result, but denied an appeal by Fairfield to have the result overturned. The IHSA noted that human error led to the mistake being made.
Illinois High School Association Denies Formal Appeal By Fairfield
“On the final drive of an IHSA Class 3A Football First Round Playoff game between PORTA and Fairfield on Saturday, November 1, 2025, it appears that an error was made by the officiating crew, which resulted in PORTA receiving an extra down,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson told the Stateline Sports Network. “On the perceived extra down, PORTA kicked a field goal to win the contest 9-8.
“Given that by-law, neither the IHSA Executive Director, nor the IHSA Board of Directors have the ability to alter the outcome of a contest that has been determined on the field. The contest result shall remain final with PORTA Coop advancing to the Second Round of the IHSA Class 3A Football Playoffs.”
Apology Provided to Fairfield By Illinois High School Association, But No Change Made in Result of Extra Down
Anderson did offer an apology to Fairfield and the program, including head football coach and athletic director Justin Townsend. The Mules saw their season come to an end with a record of 6-4.
“What occurred on the field in the waning moments of the contest appears to be a simple case of human error, something that occurs in all levels of sport,” Anderson said. “The crew assigned to official this contest by the IHSA understands that there will be an assessment and review of their performance and this situation as a result.
PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview Advances, Will Face Williamsville
“The IHSA will continue to be proactive in our efforts to educate our officials, while also working with our membership and Board of Directors to evaluate IHSA by-laws and policy related to officiating.”
The Bluejays advance to face Williamsville in the next round of the postseason. That game is scheduled for this Saturday, November 8 in Williamsville, Illinois.