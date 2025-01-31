High School

Illinois high school boys basketball scores (1/31/2025)

High School on SI has Illinois high school boys basketball from every classification in the state

Jack Butler

Quincy Blue Devils (IL) against the Washon Wolverines (IL) on January 4, 2025.
The Illinois high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has scores for every team and classification.

Keep track of Illinois high school boys basketball scores below.

Illinois (IHSA) high school boys basketball scores

ILLINOIS BOYS BASKETBALL STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

2024-25 Illinois boys basketball schedules: find your team

Published
