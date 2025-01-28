High School

Illinois boys high school basketball computer rankings (1/28/2025)

Jack Butler

The Evanston Wildcats celebrate as they battle Metamora in the second half of their high basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 in Metamora. The Redbirds won 61-58 on a last-second three-pointer.
The Evanston Wildcats celebrate as they battle Metamora in the second half of their high basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 in Metamora. The Redbirds won 61-58 on a last-second three-pointer. / MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-25 Illinois high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Illinois high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 27, 2025:

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Computer Rankings

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Pecatonica (20-0)

2. Routt Catholic (20-2)

3. St. Anthony (18-2)

4. Eastland (18-3)

5. Chicago Hope Academy (14-6)

6. Lexington (19-4)

7. Waltonville (17-0)

8. Steator (17-4)

9. Goreville (16-2)

10. Casey-Westfield (14-4)

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Auburn (20-1)

2. Williamsville (19-1)

3. Althoff Catholic (18-4)

4. Pickneyville (19-2)

5. Murhpysboro (16-3)

6. IC Catholic Prep (19-4)

7. Sherrard (19-2)

8. St. Joseph-Ogden (14-5)

9. Tolono Unity (16-6)

10. Warrensburg-Latham

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. DePaul College Prep (20-3)

2. Brother Rice (19-3)

3. Metamore (20-4)

4. Benet Academy (18-5)

5. Morton (15-5)

6. Chiacgo Mt. Carmel (18-4)

7. St. Patrick (16-6)

8. Fenwick (16-6)

9. Peoria (18-6)

10. Lamphier (14-7)

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Rich Township (15-4)

2. Marist (21-3)

3. Evanston (18-4)

4. Waubonsie Valley (22-1)

5. Quincy (19-2)

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (21-2)

7. Kenwood (20-1)

8. Bolingbrook (21-3)

9. Fremd (19-2)

10. Moline (19-4)

