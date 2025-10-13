Illinois High School Football Computer Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Illinois high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Illinois Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our computer rankings, Chicago Mt. Carmel.
Here are High School On SI's latest Illinois high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
IHSA High School Football Rankings
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7-0)
2. Morris (7-0)
3. Lincoln-Way East (7-0)
4. Glenbard West (7-0)
5. Barrington (6-1)
6. Maine South (6-1)
7. Montini Catholic (7-0)
8. Nazareth Academy (6-1)
9. Farmington (9-0)
10. South Fork (7-0)
11. Lincoln-Way West (7-0)
12. Glenwood (7-0)
13. Vandalia (7-0)
14. Milledgeville (8-0)
15. Brother Rice (6-1)
16. Camp Point Central (7-0)
17. Richmond-Burton (7-0)
18. Rockridge (7-0)
19. Byron (7-0)
20. Prairie Ridge (7-0)
21. Stockton (8-0)
22. El Paso-Gridley (7-0)
23. Richland County (7-0)
24. Bloomington Central Catholic (6-0)
25. Ridgeview/Lexington (7-0)
26. Downers Grove North (6-1)
27. Johnston City (7-0)
28. Casey-Westfield (7-0)
29. Benton (7-0)
30. Westville (6-1)
31. South Beloit (6-0)
32. Bishop McNamara (7-0)
33. Glenbrook South (6-1)
34. Macomb (7-1)
35. Freeburg (6-1)
36. East St. Louis (5-2)
37. Wilmington (6-1)
38. Belvidere North (7-0)
39. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (7-0)
40. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-1)
41. Wethersfield/Annawan (7-0)
42. Fremd (6-1)
43. Riverside-Brookfield (7-0)
44. Chicago Hope Academy (6-0)
45. Carterville (7-0)
46. Lake Zurich (6-1)
47. Rochester (6-1)
48. Lincoln-Way Central (6-1)
49. Williamsville (7-0)
50. Clifton Central (6-1)