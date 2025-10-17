Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday October 17, 2025
There are 242 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, October 17, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois top-ranked teams as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel hosts No. 18 Fenwick, No. 6 Maine South hosts No. 16 Glenbrook South, and No. 8 Downers Grove North travels to No. 19 Lyons.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into Week 8.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 87 Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is No. 18 Fenwick vs No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 84 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 17, 2025, highlighted by Antioch vs Wauconda.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 92 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 17, 2025.. The slate is headlined by Marengo taking on Richmond-Burton.
IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 54 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is Bishop McNamara vs Chicago Hope Academy.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.