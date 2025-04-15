Illinois high school girls basketball 2025 all-state team
The 2024-25 Illinois high school girls basketball season is over, and High School on SI has its all-state teams.
Here is High School on SI's first and second team all-state, player of the year and coach of the year.
Illinois high school girls basketball 2025 all-state team
G Aubrey Galvan, Loyola, senior
Galvan was one of the state's premier shooters, averaging 19 ppg, 3.3 spg, 3.0 rpg and 3.2 apg for the fourth-place finisher in Class 4A.
G Ariella Henigan, Kenwood, senior
The Howard recruit led the Broncos to the Class 4A title, the first in program history. She averaged 16.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, and 2.5 spg.
G Destiny Jackson, Young, senior
The 5-foot-6 Illinois commit averaged 21.1 ppg, 8 rpg, 4 apg and 3 spg and helped the Dolphins win four straight Chicago Public League titles.
G/F Stella Sakalas, Nazareth, junior
Sakalas, a 6-footer who has numerous Power Five offers, averaged a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds with 2 bpg, 4 spg and 3 apg.
G Ella Todd, Fremd, senior
The Utah commit helped the Vikings finish runner-up in Class 4A this season after they won a third-place trophy on 2023-24. She averaged 19.2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game.
Player of the Year
Destiny Jackson, Young
Coach of the Year
Andre Lewis, Kenwood
Before Lewis took over as Broncos coach in 2012, the program had never won an IHSA trophy at any level. Now they've won nine regionals, two sectionals and this year's Class 4A state title. He has won 300 games at the school and 500 overall as a high-school coach.
Second team, (alphabetical order)
C Nora Ezike, Lyons, senior
21 ppg, 7.0 rpg. Stanford recruit.
G Nikki Kerstein, Montini, senior
18 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3 spg. Missouri recruit.
G Danyella Mporokoso, Waubonsie Valley, junior
23 ppg, 6 rpg.
G Kiyoko Proctor, Alton, senior
14.6 ppg. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville recruit.
F Reaganne Reardon, St. Ignatius, senior
21 ppg, 10 rpg. Army recruit.
Third team (alphabetical order)
G Danielle Brooks, Kenwood, junior
14.3 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.1 spg.
G Anna Campanelli, Huntley, senior
16.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 3 spg. Kent State recruit.
G Gina Davorija, Glenbrook South, senior
21.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.2 spg. DePaul recruit.
G Paityn London, Freeport, sophomore
24.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 5.4 apg, 6.1 spg.
G Xyanna Walton, Butler, junior
20 ppg, 14 rpg, 4 apg, 3 spg.
