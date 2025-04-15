High School

Illinois high school girls basketball 2025 all-state team

Mike Clark

Freeport’s Paityn London (21) looks around the court during a game against Stillman Valley Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Freeport High School.
The 2024-25 Illinois high school girls basketball season is over, and High School on SI has its all-state teams.

Here is High School on SI's first and second team all-state, player of the year and coach of the year.

G Aubrey Galvan, Loyola, senior

Galvan was one of the state's premier shooters, averaging 19 ppg, 3.3 spg, 3.0 rpg and 3.2 apg for the fourth-place finisher in Class 4A.

G Ariella Henigan, Kenwood, senior

The Howard recruit led the Broncos to the Class 4A title, the first in program history. She averaged 16.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, and 2.5 spg.

G Destiny Jackson, Young, senior

The 5-foot-6 Illinois commit averaged 21.1 ppg, 8 rpg, 4 apg and 3 spg and helped the Dolphins win four straight Chicago Public League titles.

G/F Stella Sakalas, Nazareth, junior

Sakalas, a 6-footer who has numerous Power Five offers, averaged a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds with 2 bpg, 4 spg and 3 apg.

G Ella Todd, Fremd, senior

The Utah commit helped the Vikings finish runner-up in Class 4A this season after they won a third-place trophy on 2023-24. She averaged 19.2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game.

Player of the Year

Destiny Jackson, Young

Coach of the Year

Andre Lewis, Kenwood

Before Lewis took over as Broncos coach in 2012, the program had never won an IHSA trophy at any level. Now they've won nine regionals, two sectionals and this year's Class 4A state title. He has won 300 games at the school and 500 overall as a high-school coach.

Second team, (alphabetical order)

C Nora Ezike, Lyons, senior

21 ppg, 7.0 rpg. Stanford recruit.

G Nikki Kerstein, Montini, senior

18 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3 spg. Missouri recruit.

G Danyella Mporokoso, Waubonsie Valley, junior

23 ppg, 6 rpg.

G Kiyoko Proctor, Alton, senior

14.6 ppg. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville recruit.

F Reaganne Reardon, St. Ignatius, senior

21 ppg, 10 rpg. Army recruit.

Third team (alphabetical order)

G Danielle Brooks, Kenwood, junior

14.3 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.1 spg.

G Anna Campanelli, Huntley, senior

16.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 3 spg. Kent State recruit.

G Gina Davorija, Glenbrook South, senior

21.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.2 spg. DePaul recruit.

G Paityn London, Freeport, sophomore

24.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 5.4 apg, 6.1 spg.

G Xyanna Walton, Butler, junior

20 ppg, 14 rpg, 4 apg, 3 spg.

