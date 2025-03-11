Illinois (IHSA) high school boys basketball state tournament brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Semifinals
No. 1 St. Anthony vs. No. 1 Chicago Hope Academy
No. 1 Peoria Christian vs. No. 1 Eastland
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Semifinals
No. 1 Althoff Catholic vs. No. 2 Christ the King
No. 1 Dyett vs. No. 1 Manual
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Semifinals
No. 1 Brother Rice vs. No. 3 St. Patrick
No. 1 DePaul College Prep vs. No. 3 Glenwood
CLASSS 4A BRACKET
Semifinals
No. 3 Benet Academy vs. No. 1 Evanston
No. 3 Rich Township vs. No. 2 Warren Township
