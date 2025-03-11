Illinois (IHSA) high school boys basketball state tournament brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

High School

Manual players and fans celebrate their win over Williamsville during the Class 2A Springfield Supersectionals at the BOS Center Monday, March 10, 2025.
The 2025 Illinois (IHSA) high school boys basketball state tournament is here, and High School on SI has

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Semifinals

No. 1 St. Anthony vs. No. 1 Chicago Hope Academy

No. 1 Peoria Christian vs. No. 1 Eastland

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Semifinals

No. 1 Althoff Catholic vs. No. 2 Christ the King

No. 1 Dyett vs. No. 1 Manual

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Semifinals

No. 1 Brother Rice vs. No. 3 St. Patrick

No. 1 DePaul College Prep vs. No. 3 Glenwood

CLASSS 4A BRACKET

Semifinals

No. 3 Benet Academy vs. No. 1 Evanston

No. 3 Rich Township vs. No. 2 Warren Township

