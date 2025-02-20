Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball regional finals scores (2/20/2025)
The Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball playoffs continue on Tuesday, February 18 with regional semifinals concluding. High School on SI has scores for every matchup.
- Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball sectional brackets, matchups for regional finals (2/19/2025)
Keep track of Illinois high school girls basketball scores below.
Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball regional final scores
Top 25 Illinois Girls High School Basketball Rankings (2/11/2025)
By Mike Clark
Kenwood takes is the No. 1 team in this week's Illinois girls basketball rankings, while Homewood-Flossmoor and Breese Central join the Top 25.
1. Kenwood (27-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Payton 79-30; Def. Perspectives-Leadership 74-32.
Up next: vs. Phillips in Public League semifinals, Feb. 12.
2. Nazareth (26-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Marian Catholic 58-44; Def. Carmel 51-32; Def. Marist 72-58.
Up next: vs. St. Viator, Feb. 11.
3. Loyola (29-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Rosary 63-18; Def. Mother McAuley 72-44; Def. Providence 51-23; Def. St. Ignatius 73-61.
Up next: vs. TBD in Class 4A Evanston Regional, Feb. 17.
4. Benet (26-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Maine South 51-43; Def. Joliet Catholic 62-27; Def. Marian Catholic 83-33.
Up next: at Montini, Feb. 12.
5. Fremd (23-5)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Schaumburg 71-27; Def. Lyons 56-50.
Up next: at Prospect in Mid-Suburban championship, Feb. 12.
6. Lyons (28-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. York 58-35; Def. Glenbard West 46-41; Lost to Fremd 56-50.
Up next: vs. TBD in West Suburban championship, Feb. 12.
7. St. Ignatius (24-4)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Aurora Central Catholic 76-59; Def. Trinity 58-46; Lost to Loyola 73-61.
Up next: vs. St. Francis, Feb. 11.
8. Alton (26-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Belleville West 69-15; Def. Quincy Notre Dame 56-35.
Up next: at Belleville East, Feb. 11.
9. Waubonsie Valley (26-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 64-50; Def. Naperville North 78-56; Def. Evanston 55-23.
Up next: vs. Naperville Central, Feb. 11.
10. Young (20-8)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Morgan Park 94-27; Def. Simeon 59-33.
Up next: vs. Lane in Public League semifinals, Feb. 12.
11. Huntley (28-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Crystal Lake Central 63-28; Def. Crystal Lake South 64-26; Def. Burlington Central 63-18.
Up next: vs. Prairie Ridge, Feb. 12.
12. Prospect (24-6)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Rolling Meadows 66-45; Def. Hoffman Estates 73-18; Def. Stevenson 53-37.
Up next: vs. Fremd in Mid-Suburban championship, Feb. 12.
13. Libertyville (24-5)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Waukegan 44-36; Def. New Trier 45-37; Def. Maine South 65-56.
Up next: at Zion-Benton, Feb. 12.
14. St. Charles East (23-6)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Batavia 56-24; Def. Geneva 58-47.
Up next: vs. Wheaton Warrenville South, Feb. 11.
15. Washington (29-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Dunlap 76-46; Def. Canton 53-31.
Up next: at Morton, Feb. 11.
16. Maine South (21-9)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to Benet 51-43; Def. Deerfield 72-45; Lost to Libertyville 65-56.
Up next: at Vernon Hills, Feb. 11.
17. Lake Zurich (21-7)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Zion-Benton 63-14; Def. Palatine 53-51.
Up next: vs. Mundelein, Feb. 12.
18. Glenbrook South (21-9)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Lake Park 63-49; Def. Evanston 72-46.
Up next: at Highland Park, Feb. 12.
19. Quincy Notre Dame (27-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Quincy 66-55; Def. Liberty 56-20; Def. Clarksville (Mo.) Clopton 63-34; Lost to Alton 56-35.
Up next: vs. Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias, Feb. 13.
20. Marist (21-8)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Lost to Nazareth 72-58.
Up next: at St. Viator, Feb. 14.
21. Lockport (25-4)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way West 51-47 (OT); Def. Morris 67-46.
Up next: at Sandburg, Feb. 11.
22. Hinsdale Central (20-7)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 62-16.
Up next: at Proviso East, Feb. 11.
23. Homewood-Flossmoor (21-9)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way Central 49-33; Def. Stagg 61-28.
Up next: vs. Lincoln-Way West, Feb. 11.
24. Morton (22-5)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. East Peoria 72-34; Lost to Dunlap 60-48.
Up next: vs. Washington, Feb. 11.
25. Breese Central (25-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Def. East Alton-Wood River 66-26; Def. Columbia 74-33.
Up next: vs. Freeburg, Feb. 13.
