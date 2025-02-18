Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball regional semifinal playoff scores (2/18/2025)
The Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball playoffs continue on Tuesday, February 18 with regional semifinals concluding. High School on SI has scores for every matchup.
Top 25 Illinois Girls High School Basketball Rankings (2/11/2025)
By Mike Clark
Kenwood takes is the No. 1 team in this week's Illinois girls basketball rankings, while Homewood-Flossmoor and Breese Central join the Top 25.
1. Kenwood (27-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Payton 79-30; Def. Perspectives-Leadership 74-32.
Up next: vs. Phillips in Public League semifinals, Feb. 12.
2. Nazareth (26-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Marian Catholic 58-44; Def. Carmel 51-32; Def. Marist 72-58.
Up next: vs. St. Viator, Feb. 11.
3. Loyola (29-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Rosary 63-18; Def. Mother McAuley 72-44; Def. Providence 51-23; Def. St. Ignatius 73-61.
Up next: vs. TBD in Class 4A Evanston Regional, Feb. 17.
4. Benet (26-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Maine South 51-43; Def. Joliet Catholic 62-27; Def. Marian Catholic 83-33.
Up next: at Montini, Feb. 12.
5. Fremd (23-5)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Schaumburg 71-27; Def. Lyons 56-50.
Up next: at Prospect in Mid-Suburban championship, Feb. 12.
6. Lyons (28-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. York 58-35; Def. Glenbard West 46-41; Lost to Fremd 56-50.
Up next: vs. TBD in West Suburban championship, Feb. 12.
7. St. Ignatius (24-4)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Aurora Central Catholic 76-59; Def. Trinity 58-46; Lost to Loyola 73-61.
Up next: vs. St. Francis, Feb. 11.
8. Alton (26-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Belleville West 69-15; Def. Quincy Notre Dame 56-35.
Up next: at Belleville East, Feb. 11.
9. Waubonsie Valley (26-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 64-50; Def. Naperville North 78-56; Def. Evanston 55-23.
Up next: vs. Naperville Central, Feb. 11.
10. Young (20-8)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Morgan Park 94-27; Def. Simeon 59-33.
Up next: vs. Lane in Public League semifinals, Feb. 12.
11. Huntley (28-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Crystal Lake Central 63-28; Def. Crystal Lake South 64-26; Def. Burlington Central 63-18.
Up next: vs. Prairie Ridge, Feb. 12.
12. Prospect (24-6)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Rolling Meadows 66-45; Def. Hoffman Estates 73-18; Def. Stevenson 53-37.
Up next: vs. Fremd in Mid-Suburban championship, Feb. 12.
13. Libertyville (24-5)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Waukegan 44-36; Def. New Trier 45-37; Def. Maine South 65-56.
Up next: at Zion-Benton, Feb. 12.
14. St. Charles East (23-6)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Batavia 56-24; Def. Geneva 58-47.
Up next: vs. Wheaton Warrenville South, Feb. 11.
15. Washington (29-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Dunlap 76-46; Def. Canton 53-31.
Up next: at Morton, Feb. 11.
16. Maine South (21-9)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to Benet 51-43; Def. Deerfield 72-45; Lost to Libertyville 65-56.
Up next: at Vernon Hills, Feb. 11.
17. Lake Zurich (21-7)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Zion-Benton 63-14; Def. Palatine 53-51.
Up next: vs. Mundelein, Feb. 12.
18. Glenbrook South (21-9)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Lake Park 63-49; Def. Evanston 72-46.
Up next: at Highland Park, Feb. 12.
19. Quincy Notre Dame (27-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Quincy 66-55; Def. Liberty 56-20; Def. Clarksville (Mo.) Clopton 63-34; Lost to Alton 56-35.
Up next: vs. Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias, Feb. 13.
20. Marist (21-8)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Lost to Nazareth 72-58.
Up next: at St. Viator, Feb. 14.
21. Lockport (25-4)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way West 51-47 (OT); Def. Morris 67-46.
Up next: at Sandburg, Feb. 11.
22. Hinsdale Central (20-7)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 62-16.
Up next: at Proviso East, Feb. 11.
23. Homewood-Flossmoor (21-9)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way Central 49-33; Def. Stagg 61-28.
Up next: vs. Lincoln-Way West, Feb. 11.
24. Morton (22-5)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. East Peoria 72-34; Lost to Dunlap 60-48.
Up next: vs. Washington, Feb. 11.
25. Breese Central (25-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Def. East Alton-Wood River 66-26; Def. Columbia 74-33.
Up next: vs. Freeburg, Feb. 13.
