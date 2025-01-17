Landyn Colyer Signs With Cold Hearts OTE
Overtime Elite is getting a new basketball player as announced on Friday. That player is Landyn Colyer who is transferring to the Cold Hearts. Colyer played for SFA which is a well-known basketball team and has had much success in the Windy City. He will be traveling from Illinois all the way to Atlanta where OTE is based.
Colyer has scored over 1k career points in his career so far.
Colyer is a 6-foot-6 guard/forward with tons of potential. According to ON3 he is a three-star with 13 offers. These offers include Ole Miss, Florida State, USF, and many more.
The Cold Hearts have been a struggling team and in need of some more fire power and luckily for the OTE team new help is coming to town.
