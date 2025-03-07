High School

Top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball rankings (3/6/2025)

Kenwood takes the top spot entering the sectional playoff finals

Mike Clark

Justin Olover of Curie tries to make a move against New Trier in a quarterfinal game at the 93rd Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
Homewood-Flossmoor and DePaul Prep move into the top three. Elsewhere, seven teams enter the rankings: Normal, Downers Grove North, Loyola, Warren, Waukegan, Glenbard West and Metamora.

1. Kenwood (30-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Oak Lawn 78-72; Def Simeon 58-56 (OT).

Up next: vs. Curie in Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional final, March 7.

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (30-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Romeoville 76-46; Def. Bloom 41-36.

Up next: vs. Rich in Class 4A Rich Sectional final, March 7.

3. DePaul Prep (29-4)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Carmel 53-27; Def. St. Viator 63-23.

Up next: vs. Deerfield in Class 3A Antioch Sectional final, March 7.

4. St. Laurence (29-5)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Nazareth 70-44; Def. Hyde Park 67-51.

Up next: vs. Mount Carmel in Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional final, March 7.

5. Quincy (30-3)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Belleville East 57-50; Def. Alton 56-33.

Up next: vs. Normal in Class 4A Collinsville Sectional final, March 7.

6. Benet (29-5)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Oswego East 49-40; Def. Waubonsie Valley 63-45.

Up next: vs. Downers Grove North in Class 4A Benet Sectional final, March 7.

7. Curie (24-9)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 62-57; Def. Young 59-56.

Up next: vs. Kenwood in Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional final, March 7.

8. Rich (23-8)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way East 74-67; Def. Marist 86-85 (OT).

Up next: vs. Homewood-Flossmoor in Class 4A Rich Sectional final, March 7.

9. Mount Carmel (28-5)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Glenbard South 65-26; Def. De La Salle 58-49.

Up next: vs. St. Laurence in Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional final, March 7.

10. Brother Rice (28-6)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Brooks 66-35; Def. Hillcrest 65-58.

11. Evanston (28-5)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Highland Park 64-32; Def. Lane 56-39. 

Up next: vs. Loyola in Class 4A New Trier Sectional final, March 7.

12. Rolling Meadows (29-4)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Palatine 53-40; Def. Stevenson 54-53.

Up next: vs. Fremd in Class 4A Schaumburg Sectional final, March 7.

13. Marist (31-3)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Sandburg 73-60; Lost to Rich 86-85 (OT).

Up next: Season over.

14. Fremd (27-3)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Conant 47-44; Def. Hersey 53-44.

Up next: vs. Rolling Meadows in Class 4A Schaumburg Sectional final, March 7.

15. Hinsdale Central (29-4)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Curie 62-57.

Up next: Season over.

16. Normal (28-6)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Minooka 51-38; Def. Rock Island 54-44.

Up next: vs. Quincy in Class 4A Collinsville Sectional final, March 7.

17. Waubonsie Valley (31-3)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 70-52; Lost to Benet 63-45.

Up next: Season over.

18. Downers Grove North (23-8)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. West Aurora 52-45; Def. Bolingbrook 29-26.

Up next: vs. Benet in Class 4A Benet Sectional final, March 7.

19. Loyola (26-8)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Glenbrook North 55-45; Def. Niles North 45-42.

Up next: vs. Evanston in Class 4A New Trier Sectional final, March 7.

20. Warren (24-10)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. McHenry 58-45; Def. DeKalb 61-49

Up next: vs. Waukegan in Class 4A Waukegan Sectional final, March 7.

21. Bolingbrook (29-5)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Metea Valley 87-58; Lost to Downers Grove North 29-26.

Up next: Season over.

22. Simeon (21-8)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. St. Ignatius 57-51; Lost to Kenwood 58-56.

Up next: Season over.

23. Waukegan (24-7)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Libertyville 73-57; Def. Rockford Guilford 58-57.

Up next: vs. Warren in Class 4A Waukegan Sectional final, March 7.

24. Glenbard West (27-5)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Addison Trail 74-73; Def. Glenbard East 65-47.

Up next: vs. Geneva in Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final, March 7.

25. Metamora (28-6)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Morton 45-43; Def. Kankakee 65-63 (OT).

Up next: vs. Peoria in Class 3A Washington Sectional final, March 7.

Up next: vs. Lemont in Class 3A Brother Rice Sectional final, March 7.

Mike Clark
MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

