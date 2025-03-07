Top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball rankings (3/6/2025)
Homewood-Flossmoor and DePaul Prep move into the top three. Elsewhere, seven teams enter the rankings: Normal, Downers Grove North, Loyola, Warren, Waukegan, Glenbard West and Metamora.
1. Kenwood (30-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Oak Lawn 78-72; Def Simeon 58-56 (OT).
Up next: vs. Curie in Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional final, March 7.
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (30-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Romeoville 76-46; Def. Bloom 41-36.
Up next: vs. Rich in Class 4A Rich Sectional final, March 7.
3. DePaul Prep (29-4)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Carmel 53-27; Def. St. Viator 63-23.
Up next: vs. Deerfield in Class 3A Antioch Sectional final, March 7.
4. St. Laurence (29-5)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Nazareth 70-44; Def. Hyde Park 67-51.
Up next: vs. Mount Carmel in Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional final, March 7.
5. Quincy (30-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Belleville East 57-50; Def. Alton 56-33.
Up next: vs. Normal in Class 4A Collinsville Sectional final, March 7.
6. Benet (29-5)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Oswego East 49-40; Def. Waubonsie Valley 63-45.
Up next: vs. Downers Grove North in Class 4A Benet Sectional final, March 7.
7. Curie (24-9)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 62-57; Def. Young 59-56.
Up next: vs. Kenwood in Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional final, March 7.
8. Rich (23-8)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way East 74-67; Def. Marist 86-85 (OT).
Up next: vs. Homewood-Flossmoor in Class 4A Rich Sectional final, March 7.
9. Mount Carmel (28-5)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Glenbard South 65-26; Def. De La Salle 58-49.
Up next: vs. St. Laurence in Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional final, March 7.
10. Brother Rice (28-6)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Brooks 66-35; Def. Hillcrest 65-58.
11. Evanston (28-5)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Highland Park 64-32; Def. Lane 56-39.
Up next: vs. Loyola in Class 4A New Trier Sectional final, March 7.
12. Rolling Meadows (29-4)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Palatine 53-40; Def. Stevenson 54-53.
Up next: vs. Fremd in Class 4A Schaumburg Sectional final, March 7.
13. Marist (31-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Sandburg 73-60; Lost to Rich 86-85 (OT).
Up next: Season over.
14. Fremd (27-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Conant 47-44; Def. Hersey 53-44.
Up next: vs. Rolling Meadows in Class 4A Schaumburg Sectional final, March 7.
15. Hinsdale Central (29-4)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Curie 62-57.
Up next: Season over.
16. Normal (28-6)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Minooka 51-38; Def. Rock Island 54-44.
Up next: vs. Quincy in Class 4A Collinsville Sectional final, March 7.
17. Waubonsie Valley (31-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 70-52; Lost to Benet 63-45.
Up next: Season over.
18. Downers Grove North (23-8)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. West Aurora 52-45; Def. Bolingbrook 29-26.
Up next: vs. Benet in Class 4A Benet Sectional final, March 7.
19. Loyola (26-8)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Glenbrook North 55-45; Def. Niles North 45-42.
Up next: vs. Evanston in Class 4A New Trier Sectional final, March 7.
20. Warren (24-10)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. McHenry 58-45; Def. DeKalb 61-49
Up next: vs. Waukegan in Class 4A Waukegan Sectional final, March 7.
21. Bolingbrook (29-5)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Metea Valley 87-58; Lost to Downers Grove North 29-26.
Up next: Season over.
22. Simeon (21-8)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. St. Ignatius 57-51; Lost to Kenwood 58-56.
Up next: Season over.
23. Waukegan (24-7)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Libertyville 73-57; Def. Rockford Guilford 58-57.
Up next: vs. Warren in Class 4A Waukegan Sectional final, March 7.
24. Glenbard West (27-5)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Addison Trail 74-73; Def. Glenbard East 65-47.
Up next: vs. Geneva in Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final, March 7.
25. Metamora (28-6)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Morton 45-43; Def. Kankakee 65-63 (OT).
Up next: vs. Peoria in Class 3A Washington Sectional final, March 7.
